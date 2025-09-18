Can quitting smoking reverse diabetes risk? Doctor reveals the truth Can quitting smoking reverse diabetes? Experts say that while it cannot cure the condition, it helps manage blood sugar, improves insulin sensitivity, and lowers the risk of serious complications. Dr Sandeep Kharb explains why quitting is crucial for diabetics.

Diabetes is a long-term metabolic disorder that interferes with how the body metabolises glucose. In the disease, either the pancreas does not make enough insulin or the body is unable to use it adequately. In time, excess blood sugar harms organs and risks serious complications like heart disease, kidney failure, and blindness.

Type 2 diabetes is the most prevalent type, and it accounts for over 95% of cases globally. It affects millions of lives, becoming one of the most significant global health issues. While type 1 diabetes is hereditary and occurs in early life, type 2 diabetes is influenced more by lifestyle. We spoke to Dr Sandeep Kharb, Sr Consultant – Endocrinology, Asian Hospital, to know what is possible.

How smoking raises the risk of diabetes

As per Dr Sandeep Kharb, "Smokers are 30% to 40% more likely to develop type 2 diabetes than non-smokers." He elaborates that cigarette chemicals harm cells, cause inflammation, and lower the body's ability to control blood sugar properly.

Nicotine and insulin resistance

Nicotine directly lowers the body's insulin usage, frequently increasing the glucose level. It makes it more difficult for diabetes patients who smoke to manage their blood sugar, sometimes necessitating increased doses of insulin.

Increased risk of complications

The act of smoking itself worsens diabetes complications. “People with diabetes who smoke are more likely to face cardiovascular problems, high blood pressure, kidney damage, blindness, and poor circulation that can even lead to amputations,” Dr Kharb warns.

Can quitting smoking reverse diabetes?

Dr Kharb clarifies that quitting smoking cannot reverse diabetes once it develops, but it does make the condition easier to manage. “The sooner you stop smoking, the faster your body can begin to heal,” he says.

Benefits of quitting smoking

Better blood sugar control

Improved insulin sensitivity

Faster recovery from surgery

Reduced risk of heart disease and kidney failure

Research also shows that within just eight weeks of quitting smoking, insulin starts working more effectively, helping to lower blood sugar levels.

Though quitting won't cure diabetes, it gives the body a willing ally to hold the condition at bay as well as to ward off associated life-threatening complications. The earlier the intervention to quit, the better the health outcomes.

