Purple Day 2025: What is leprosy and how to raise awareness about it? Experts share treatment options To raise awareness about leprosy, Purple Day is observed around the world. To mark the day, in this article, we have explained the treatment options for leprosy.

Leprosy is a stigmatising and disabling disease caused by infection with Mycobacterium leprae, followed by a persistent inflammation immune attack against the bacterial antigen.

Dermatology is considered the most suitable profession to lead management in general health services, as the profession has much to offer as a resource for diagnosis and education. However, an integrated approach in the future of leprosy control in India is needed by involving professionals from different systems of medicine and coordinated by dermatologists working in the field of community dermatology.

Traditional healers in India face low education, leading to misdiagnosis and inappropriate treatment. Health education is crucial for prompt treatment and rehabilitation services. Training improves knowledge of leprosy, allowing early detection and referral.

Treatment options for leprosy

When we spoke to Dr Astha Gupta, Consultant - Dermatology, Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad, she said that apart from the MDT and PDT, used for treatment of leprosy, which includes drugs like Rifampicin, Dapsone, Clofazimine, the pharmacological treatment of nociceptive pain in individuals with leprosy is carried out using corticosteroids, thalidomide or non-hormonal anti-inflammatory drugs, and for neuropathic pain, anticonvulsants, tricyclic or neuroleptic antidepressants are used, but some drugs are not well tolerated by users because of their side effects

Integrative and complementary practices (CIPs) like acupuncture, homeopathy, herbal medicine, anthroposophic medicine, and crenotherapy should be included in leprosy treatment. These practices improve morbidity, reduce medication use, and enhance users' quality of life.

Even though CIPs do not involve invasive procedures or high risk, they should be administered carefully, with an understanding of the capabilities and limitations offered by these therapies, and information on these treatments should not be generalized to avoid the use of inappropriate treatments for particular types of pain, or even aggravating the disease of their users.

The lack of information about CIPs and insecurity among health services managers about their use have hindered patient adherence to this treatment. Health professionals must advise and train patients on CIPs' benefits and potential adverse effects while receiving proper encouragement and training in this rapidly changing subject.

Multi-drug therapy (MDT) and other options

When we spoke to Dr Sandeep S Reddy, Lead Consultant, Infectious Diseases, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, he said while multi-drug therapy (MDT) remains the cornerstone of leprosy treatment, integrative and alternative approaches play an increasingly vital role in comprehensive patient care. Populations worldwide rely heavily on such Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) remedies to meet their healthcare needs, especially for chronic diseases. In many communities, combining conventional treatment with holistic therapies significantly improved outcomes and quality of life.

The integration of immunotherapy, particularly the MIP vaccine, alongside traditional MDT has shown promising results in enhancing treatment efficacy. Additionally, innovative approaches such as platelet-rich plasma therapy for ulcer management and customized antibiotic protocols based on susceptibility testing represent significant advances in leprosy care.

Rehabilitative surgery, when combined with physiotherapy and occupational therapy, has proven crucial in preventing disabilities and deformities. There have been encouraging results with alternative therapeutic modalities such as yoga and meditation for pain management and psychological support, as well as nutritional interventions to boost immune function.

But the lack of information about the existence and use of CAMs, financial reasons, such as not being able to afford the CAMs or to be able to travel to the location where the service was being offered are the main barriers for adherence to Complimentary-Integrative practices. Inadequate training and encouragement for healthcare professionals, with general lack of infrastructure also limited their use.

The future of leprosy care lies in a more personalised, integrative approach that addresses not just the bacterial infection but a comprehensive care. This includes early detection through advanced diagnostic algorithms, monitoring treatment response with newer technologies, and considering drug repurposing options like bedaquiline for resistant cases. The key is to maintain a balance between evidence-based conventional treatments and complementary therapies that can enhance healing and rehabilitation while improving the patient's overall well-being.

