Protection against COVID 19: Adding these to your diet can help from falling prey to coronavirus

The food eaten affects the human body's capacity to resist infections and heal from diseases and consuming a healthy, nourishing, and balanced diet is crucial amid global pandemic, nutritionists have asserted multiple times.

Though no food will cure Covid-19 ailments, a healthy diet along with adequate physical exercise will aid in building a more potent immune system to tackle the damaging consequence of the coronavirus.

Doctors have time and again said it is vital to understand that the right nutrition helps reduce the chances of diseases like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, heart diseases, which are common causes for falling prey to coronavirus. Multiple types of cancers too can be controlled by eating healthy and nourishing meals.

According to standard learning, a healthy diet for a newborn signifies only breastfeeding in the first six months, with the introduction of nutritional and safe foods to complement breast milk from 6 months to 2 years and beyond. For young children, a healthy and balanced diet is critical for development and growth while for the old, it can help to guarantee healthier and more active life.

"Food makes a world of difference to our system which is linked to the solar clock. Eating at regular hours means the energy levels remain steady and do not sway from highs to lows. This will help body rhythm settle down and it will balance out the hormones to keep the body energized. Any food that is closest to its natural form, least processed and seasonal is the best for health," IANS quoted Srilatha, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, Medicover Hospitals as saying.

"Nutrient-rich food adds health while processed and refined foods add empty calories leaving you without energy and feeling low and can lead to many diseases. Fermented foods add good bacteria that keep the gut healthy and the absorption of nutrients efficient," she said.

One must incorporate sufficient quantities of whole grains, pulses, seasonal vegetables, green leafy vegetables, whole fruits, milk and milk products, and add moderate amounts of non-veg foods focusing on fish and skinless chicken. Whole grains and pulses provide macronutrients like carbohydrates and proteins. Fruits and vegetables are amazing sources of vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants.

Including nuts in everyday food is a remarkable practice, and it enables strengthening immunity. Nuts and oil seeds add healthy fats, dietary fibre, protein and most importantly, antioxidants, which are known to clean up the free radicals from the system. It is most crucial to take sufficient fluids like water, lemon water, coconut water, buttermilk, homemade soups, pudina pani, zeera pani, and any other non-sugary liquids to stay hydrated. Even mild dehydration leaves the human body exhausted.

Good nutrition and exercise are important for health, especially in times when the immune system might require to fight back. Restricted access to fresh foods may compromise opportunities to continue eating a healthy and varied diet. It can also potentially lead to increased consumption of highly processed foods, which tend to be high in unhealthy trans fats, cholesterol, sugars, and salt. Nonetheless, even with few and limited ingredients, one can continue eating a diet that supports good health.

--with IANS inputs