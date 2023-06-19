Prevention is better than cure: Signs to suspect if you might have cancer

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Signs a person may have cancer

Cancer. Even the word sends chills down the spine. Cancer is a disease that can prove fatal if not detected at the right time. In simple terms, it is the growth of excessive and unwanted cells. The growth of these cells is abnormal and once the group of cells is affected, the growth is rapid and almost impossible to control. Cancer can occur in almost any part of the body; skin, throat, lungs, breast, liver, stomach, etc. In some cases cancer becomes incurable thus, claiming a person’s life. It is better to prevent it before it can do much harm and in order to do that, you need to be mindful and notice the symptoms that may be the road leading to this disease:

A first would be to be on the hunt for sores, especially in the mouth, on the lip or the tongue. The sores that are caused due to smoking, sharp edges of the teeth or wrong-sized dental plates can develop into cancer if not treated.

A noticeable change in bowel movements or constant indigestion can be symptoms of cancer too. Indigestion is common and goes unnoticed most times. However, if it continues for an unusually long time then a doctor must be contacted.

Abnormal bleeding from any opening in your body is also something to be worried about. Bloody cough, vomiting out blood, and rectal bleeding are all common signs of cancer. In women especially, the first and foremost sign of uterine cancer is bleeding after menopause or between menstruation.

Lumps or masses felt in any part of the body unusually should be immediately checked by a doctor. The early signs of breast cancer in women are lumps in the breasts.

Persistent coughing, going on for a peculiarly long time can be a sign of larynx cancer.

While becoming slimmer is everyone’s dream, an abnormal amount of weight loss is also cause for concern.

