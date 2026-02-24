Prenatal infection prevention: Simple hygiene habits that protect mother and baby

New Delhi:

Women, these small daily hygiene habits can go a long way in protecting both the mother and the growing baby from common prenatal infections. Read on to know more about these vital tips and follow them without fail.

Pregnancy is a time when a woman’s body tends to experience many changes, including changes in immunity. Because of this, pregnant women can be more prone to infections. While this may sound worrying, the good news is that many prenatal infections can be prevented with simple, everyday hygiene habits.

Yes, you have heard it right! These habits are easy to follow, realistic, and do not require expensive products or strict routines. According to Dr Swati Rai, Consultant-Gynaecologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon at Motherhood Hospitals, Noida, the focus should always be on cleanliness, balance, and awareness, not fear.

Everyday hygiene habits to follow

Wash hands regularly: Pregnant women must wash their hands with soap and water before eating, after using the toilet, after handling raw food, and after coming home from outside. Wash your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds.

Pregnant women must wash their hands with soap and water before eating, after using the toilet, after handling raw food, and after coming home from outside. Wash your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds. Maintain gentle intimate hygiene: Clean the vaginal area with plain water. Avoid vaginal douching, scented washes, or harsh soaps, as these can disturb the natural balance and increase infection risk. Use products only after the doctor’s recommendation.

Clean the vaginal area with plain water. Avoid vaginal douching, scented washes, or harsh soaps, as these can disturb the natural balance and increase infection risk. Use products only after the doctor’s recommendation. Wear breathable clothing: Choose loose, cotton underwear and avoid tight clothes for long hours. This helps reduce moisture and prevents fungal and bacterial growth. Tight clothing is a strict no-no for women. Don’t even use synthetic or nylon clothes. It is imperative to opt for cotton clothes only.

Choose loose, cotton underwear and avoid tight clothes for long hours. This helps reduce moisture and prevents fungal and bacterial growth. Tight clothing is a strict no-no for women. Don’t even use synthetic or nylon clothes. It is imperative to opt for cotton clothes only. Practice safe food hygiene without fail: Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly, eat freshly cooked food at home, and avoid raw or undercooked meat and eggs. Avoid even roadside food that is prepared in unhygienic conditions. Drink clean water and boil it from time to time. Clean kitchen surfaces regularly to prevent food-borne infections and stay healthy.

Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly, eat freshly cooked food at home, and avoid raw or undercooked meat and eggs. Avoid even roadside food that is prepared in unhygienic conditions. Drink clean water and boil it from time to time. Clean kitchen surfaces regularly to prevent food-borne infections and stay healthy. Oral hygiene is also important: Many women fail to pay attention to oral hygiene. Brushing teeth twice a day and rinsing after meals is essential for women. Gum infections are a common occurrence during pregnancy and need immediate attention from an expert.

Many women fail to pay attention to oral hygiene. Brushing teeth twice a day and rinsing after meals is essential for women. Gum infections are a common occurrence during pregnancy and need immediate attention from an expert. Menstrual hygiene shouldn’t be neglected: Whether using pads or panty liners, change them after every 4-5 hours. Make sure to keep the area down there clean and dry. Take a shower to feel fresh and relaxed. Don’t experiment with products down there without the doctor’s knowledge.

Whether using pads or panty liners, change them after every 4-5 hours. Make sure to keep the area down there clean and dry. Take a shower to feel fresh and relaxed. Don’t experiment with products down there without the doctor’s knowledge. Follow urinary hygiene in mind: Drink enough water and do not hold urine for long periods, as doing so can cause problems. Always wipe from front to back after using the toilet to reduce the risk of urinary tract infections. Timely treatment of UTIs is necessary for women to improve their well-being.

Drink enough water and do not hold urine for long periods, as doing so can cause problems. Always wipe from front to back after using the toilet to reduce the risk of urinary tract infections. Timely treatment of UTIs is necessary for women to improve their well-being. Beware and don’t share personal items: Towels, undergarments, and razors should never be shared, even at home, with anyone.

So, women, understand that maintaining personal hygiene, being mindful, and seeking timely advice can help women stay healthy and prevent infections. It is time to take charge of one's health and keep infections at bay.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

