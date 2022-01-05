Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Post COVID vaccine side-effects on children for 15-18 age group: No paracetamol recommended after COVAXIN

COVID-19 vaccination drive for beneficiaries in the age of 15-18 years was started from Monday across the country. The decision gave a sigh of relief to the parents who were eagerly waiting for the dose for children. For those unversed, the kids falling in the age group will be given Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Despite the fact that the adults have already experienced the post-vaccine side effects at their time, everyone wished to know if anything except mild fever to pain would happen to children. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech said that no paracetamol or pain killers are recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin. It further said that through our clinical trials spanning 30,000 individuals, about 10-20 percent of individuals report side effects.

In an official statement, the vaccine manufacturer said, "We have received feedback that certain immunization centers are recommending taking three paracetamol 500 mg tablets along with Covaxin for Children. No paracetamol or pain killers are recommended after being vaccinated with Covaxin."

"Through our clinical trials spanning 30,000 individuals, approximately 10-20 per cent of individuals report side effects. Most of these are mild, resolve within 1-2 days, and do not require medication. Medication is only recommended in consultation with a physician," it said. "Paracetamol was recommended along with certain other COVID-19 vaccines and is not recommended for Covaxin," it added.

Side-effects of COVAXIN in children:

Just like adults, the post-vaccination side-effects in adolescents include minor symptoms like-- fever, headache, pain at the sight of injection, fatigue, etc. However, parents should look for a change in behaviour of the child or some new symptom and consult the doctor immediately.

Apart from this, it is advised that children drink a lot of water, eat a balanced diet including vegetables, fruits rich in Vit C, turmeric, garlic, etc. Not only this but resting and sleeping well for almost 7-8 hours is recommended.

If pain in the arm persists, you can apply a clean and cold cloth or ice on the spot of the vaccine to reduce the pain. Apart from this, some mild exercises can also provide comfort.

Post the vaccine, children should be very careful and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, sanitization, maintaining physical distancing at all times.

Meanwhile, over one crore children in the age group of 15-18 years have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine till Wednesday afternoon, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.