Morning vs evening: Does poop timing actually reveal your gut health? Your poop timing can reveal more about gut health than you realise. Experts explain why morning stools feel natural, what evening poop suggests, and when irregular timings need attention.

New Delhi:

Many people wonder if there is a right time to poop. Did you know? Your poop timings tend to reveal a lot about your gut health. It helps to understand the gut rhythm, diet, and lifestyle of the person. Hence, the expert helps to understand this in detail. It is time to regulate your bowel movements and improve the quality of your life.

Most people don’t pay attention to poop timings; they don’t keep track of when they poop. However, bowel timing can actually provide meaningful clues about your digestive health. While the body is used to natural bowel movements in the morning, many people experience evening or irregular poop timings due to erratic schedules, stress, inconsistent sleep, or low-fibre diets.

So, not only is time a cause of worry, but sudden changes or difficulty during bowel movements can signal that your gut is under stress, and this will demand immediate attention.

Why poop timing matters for gut health

Surprisingly, the gut has its own internal clock similar to the brain. The there is proper digestion, sleep, and one follows the meal timings, the gut works more efficiently, and passing stools in the morning becomes natural. But with late-night eating, long screen time, dehydration, and stress, this rhythm gets disturbed and leads to constipation.

Irregular or late-day bowel movements will mean that the gut is not getting the rest, hydration, or fibre it needs. Hence, when you poop in the evening, there can be a problem with the gut. Furthermore, pooping in the evening can lead to waste build-up throughout the day in the body and cause bloating, restlessness, abdominal pain, and cramping.

Expert tips to regulate bowel movements naturally

According to Dr Osman Mapkar, Consultant Gastroenterologist, NewEra Hospitals, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, to poop regularly in the morning, have warm water as soon as you wake up to stimulate the bowel movements. Stick to the diet loaded with foods rich in fibre. Try to have fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and seeds. Adhere to a well-structured sleep routine, fixed sleep and meal timings, and improve gut health.

Say NO to late-night meals that can impact the digestion and bowel movements, exercise daily for 45 minutes without fail, and stay stress-free by doing yoga and meditation. If your poop timing suddenly changes, becomes painful, or is accompanied by constipation, bloating, or blood, then visit the expert right away.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: Constipation problem growing in youth: Key causes, lifestyle triggers, and remedies