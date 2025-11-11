Pneumonia or pollution? Doctor explains how to decode your winter cough Doctors warn that not every winter cough is caused by pollution—some may signal early pneumonia. Understanding your symptoms and seeking timely medical help can make all the difference.

New Delhi:

With a fall in temperatures and a rise in the level of pollution, more and more people struggle with persistent coughs, shortness of breath, and chest pain. One of the questions that can be asked in the clinic at this season is, Is it pneumonia or pollution? They both have the potential to induce the same respiratory symptoms, but it is important to know the difference so that appropriate treatment can be administered in time.

In winter, cold air narrows down airways, and such pollutants as particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), nitrogen dioxide, and sulfur dioxide are kept in the air nearer to the ground. These pollutants become irritants when inhaled and inflame the respiratory system, causing hypersensitivity of the airways. This occurs, and it is usually referred to as a pollution cough, which is a dry, irritating cough, and which remains persistent, more so during the morning or during late evening when the smog is at its peak.

According to Dr Manav Manchanda, Director & Head – Respiratory, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine, Asian Hospital, Asthmatic, COPD, and allergic rhinitis people are especially susceptible because their airways are predisposed and inflamed. Another symptom of cough caused by pollution is that it is frequently dry, not filled with sputum, and something that is accompanied by irritation of the throat, wet eyes, and sneezing. The symptoms are likely to change depending on the quality of outdoor air, becoming worse on days with high AQI and being better either indoors or in less polluted air.

Pneumonia, however, is an infection of the lung tissue, which is brought about by bacteria, viruses or fungi. It typically manifests itself with an effective cough (with yellow or green sputum), fever, chills, exhaustion, and occasionally chest pain or dyspnea.

Contrary to the irritation caused by pollution, pneumonia usually causes the affected individual to feel generally unhealthy, with aches in the body, loss of appetite, and, in severe instances, bluish lips or confusion as a result of low oxygen levels. The body may develop pneumonia when there is a post-viral infection such as the flu or COVID-19, particularly in the elderly or those with compromised immunity.

One of the main difference criteria is the course of the illness. Cough and other effects of pollution can persist for weeks but hardly result in high fever and extreme breathlessness, whereas pneumonia symptoms normally build up fast within a couple of days. The confirmation of pneumonia may involve a chest X-ray, blood test or a sputum culture, and early antibiotic/antiviral treatment of the illness is essential.

Prevention is also crucial at this season. Indoor sequestration, outdoor N95 mask use, indoor air purifiers, good hydration, and the flu and pneumonia immunisations can greatly help alleviate risk. Inhalers and drugs should be given to those who already have respiratory conditions.

Finally, a cough during winter cannot be neglected. Be it caused by pollution or infection, the chronic symptoms should be evaluated by a doctor. Early diagnosis not only leads to quick recovery but also eliminates complications that may silently destroy the lungs in the long run.

