PM Modi urges people to share videos informing about COVID19: Minute precautions can make monumental impact

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared a video on his Twitter that informs people about how the COVID-19 spreads. He urged the citizens of the country to share more and more videos like the one he shared and keep the knowledge flowing about coronavirus. He wrote, "Minute precautions can make monumental impacts and save many lives. Saw this interesting video on social media. If you have such videos that can educate people and spread awareness on battling COVID-19, please do so using #IndiaFightsCorona."

The video shows how the coronavirus can spread from one another. It is already known the novel COVID-19 spread from touch majorly. In the video, various places are shown where one is likely to get infected by the virus. Check it out-

Minute precautions can make monumental impacts and save many lives.



Saw this interesting video on social media. If you have such videos that can educate people and spread awareness on battling COVID-19, please do so using #IndiaFightsCorona. pic.twitter.com/OfguKRMs1g — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2020

PM Modi also lauded Twitter for making a separate page dedicated to all the information on COVID-19. He tweeted, "Commendable effort by @TwitterIndia, which has launched a dedicated COVID-19 page that provides essential real-time updates to people from various authorities across India. #IndiaFightsCorona"

Commendable effort by @TwitterIndia, which has launched a dedicated COVID-19 page that provides essential real-time updates to people from various authorities across India. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/JUZ8boc0bc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2020

PM Modi has been advising citizens to take precautionary steps to stay protected from coronavirus. On Thursday, as he addressed the nation, PM Modi urged citizens to observe a social curfew on March 22. It will be a trial run to check social isolation in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. He appealed to citizens to step out into their balconies and doorsteps at 5 PM on Sunday to cheer for the medical personnel fighting against the virus.

Coronavirus, that originated in Wuhai city of China last December, has been rapidly spreading all over the world. It has taken over 10,000 lives yet. In India, the number of cases has reached 271 with 4 deaths. Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has also tested positive for coronavirus. She has been kept in an isolation ward in Lucknow.

