PM Modi urges people to practice yoga for 40 minutes daily to control these diseases In the Mann Ki Baat program, PM Modi has appealed to the people to take a yoga pledge. He has asked to create yoga chains and yoga reels because yoga is not just an exercise but a great tonic to keep you healthy. India TV is also continuously running a campaign to connect people with yoga.

New Delhi:

For several years, India TV has been running a campaign to spread yoga and its benefits to every home. It is promoting yoga chains and yoga reels. Given this, PM Modi recently talked about making yoga chains and yoga reels of people in Mann Ki Baat and asked people to pledge to yoga. The importance of yoga is being understood by everyone from the PM to schools and colleges. That is why, while there is a place for yoga in big companies, many startups have fixed yoga hours in the office.

Not only corporate offices, but schools are also not behind in health awareness. Sugar boards are being installed along with blackboards in schools. The purpose of this initiative is to make children aware of how much sugar they should eat, how much sugar they should consume, so that children remain alert about health from an early age. Its impact will be very positive. This effort can prove to be very helpful in inculcating the habit of a healthy lifestyle from childhood.

These diseases will be cured by yoga

It can help in avoiding diseases like sugar-BP, heart disease, and lung-liver problems, along with arthritis and thyroid, which are prone to attack with age. This can lay the foundation of Fit India and Strong India. That is why Narendra Modi has also appealed to the people that if you are still away from yoga, then definitely join yoga. Let us know today from Swami Ramdev the complete package of 21 yogasanas, which makes your body healthy and disease-free.

Importance of knowing the 'ABCD' of yoga

Before starting yoga, you must know the ABCDs of yoga. If you do not do yoga properly, you will not get any benefit from it. Especially in yoga

Focus has to be on breathing. If the process of inhaling and exhaling during exercise is corrected, then there is no better exercise than yoga. You should know how to breathe, how long before eating, how long to do yoga, which asanas should not be done, what to do in case of strain, and what is the correct way of pranayama.

Heart patients should not do this yoga

Chakrasana

Halasana

Sarvangasana

Headstand

Do Kapalbhati slowly

Do Bhastrika slowly

People with high blood pressure should not do this yoga

Sit-ups headstand

Do yoga according to your capacity

Cervical patients should not do this yoga

Do not bend your neck forward

Do not return to the position suddenly

Stop if you feel dizzy

Do not raise your head in Pavanamuktasana

Do Kapalabhati slowly

Do not do these yoga asanas in case of a slipped disc

Padhastasan

Trikonasana

Uttanapadasana

Make it a habit

Drink aloe vera and giloy juice. One can also consume turmeric milk. Drink cumin, coriander, fennel, fenugreek, and celery water.

Healthy lifestyle

Drink plenty of water, reduce stress and tension, eat food on time, and do not eat junk food.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

