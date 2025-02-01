PM Modi's message to combat obesity gains traction; know how you can prevent obesity

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL PM Modi's message to combat obesity gains traction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the opening ceremony of the 38th National Games in Dehradun spoke about the need to combat obesity. In his "fit India" speech, he called for a fight against obesity that is affecting all age groups, both young and old.

He said, "Obesity is increasing rapidly in our country. Every age group…..and even the youth are being badly affected by it. And this is also a matter of concern because obesity increases the risk of diseases like diabetes, heart disease….

"Today I would like to tell the countrymen to definitely focus on two things…Every day, take out some time and do exercise. From walking to working out, do whatever is possible. Second, focus on your diet… Reduce unhealthy fat and oil in your food… Reduce the amount of oil we use every month by 10 per cent. Taking such small steps can bring a big change in your health."

A Lancet study published last year revealed that there were nearly 70 million adults living with obesity in India in 2022. Of these, 44 million were women and 26 million were men. The study also shared obesity in children under the age of 19. It found that 5.2 million girls and 7.3 million boys were obese in India.

Several noted personalities have endorsed PM Modi's call to fight obesity in the country. Even the World Health Organisation (WHO), highlighted the need for regular physical activity and a balanced nutritious diet. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), WHO wrote, "Prime Minister narendramodi calls for regular physical activity and balanced nutritious diet to address growing obesity and related noncommunicable diseases like diabetes, heart disease."

Others including Akshay Kumar, Dr. Shuchin Bajaj, Founder Director, Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services, Gautam Khanna, CEO, P.D. Hinduja Hospital and Boxer Vijender Singh among others joined to spread the message of PM Modi.

Obesity can lead to several health issues; both acute as well as chronic. Therefore, it is important that you take necessary steps to prevent obesity. Here are some ways to prevent obesity.

Balanced Diet

Eating a variety of nutrient-rich foods helps control weight by providing essential vitamins, minerals and macronutrients while limiting excess calories. A balanced diet includes plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats. Also, avoiding processed foods, sugary snacks and beverages can help reduce empty calorie intake.

Exercise Regularly

Regular physical activity is important for managing weight and preventing obesity. It burns calories, improves metabolism and strengthens muscles, all of which help in maintaining healthy weight. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise, such as walking, cycling, or swimming, each week.

Get Enough Sleep

Poor sleep patterns, such as insufficient sleep or irregular sleep cycles, can disrupt hunger hormones (like ghrelin and leptin), leading to increased appetite and cravings for unhealthy foods. Adults should aim for 7-9 hours of sleep every night.

Control Portion Sizes

Overeating, even healthy foods can lead to weight gain. Paying attention to portion sizes helps control calorie intake. Eating mindfully, using smaller plates and avoiding eating out of large packages can help prevent overeating.

Stay Hydrated

Sometimes, feelings of hunger are actually caused by dehydration. Drinking water throughout the day can help manage appetite and reduce overeating. Water also helps in digestion and keeps metabolism running efficiently.

