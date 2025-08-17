PM Modi’s call to cut oil by 10%: Nutritionist explains the benefits Nutritionist Kanikka Malhotra supports PM Modi’s call to reduce cooking oil by 10% and stresses holistic health through a balanced diet and lifestyle. She emphasises that long-term change lies in educating families to rethink their entire food basket, not just oil use.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address has sparked a national conversation on obesity. His important message has a clear and practical appeal: reduce cooking oil consumption by 10%. His message underscores the urgent need to tackle lifestyle-driven health risks that are weighing heavily on India’s future.

Nutrition experts believe the appeal is not just symbolic but science-backed. PM Modi's advice has been appreciated by nutritionists across the country. Kanikka Malhotra, Consultant Dietitian and Clinical Nutritionist, opened up on the discourse.

PM Modi’s call to reduce cooking oil by 10% explained by a dietitian

Kanikka Malhotra shared, “PM Modi’s call to reduce cooking oil by 10% is a timely reminder that small, consistent changes can shift India’s health future. As a clinical dietician and diabetes educator, I strongly support oil moderation as a science-backed step. Excess oil intake is directly linked to obesity and heart disease. But let’s be clear: real transformation means more than curbing just oil.”

More Than Just Oil: The Bigger Picture

While cutting down on cooking oil is essential, Malhotra stresses that healthy eating is holistic. Portion control, whole grains, fibre-rich foods, and vegetables are just as critical to reducing lifestyle-related diseases. She adds that educating families to “rethink their entire food basket, not just what goes into the pan,” is the key to long-term impact.

Lifestyle Matters Too

The expert also highlights that diet cannot be separated from lifestyle choices. Physical activity, smarter meal planning, and awareness about balanced nutrition need to be part of the nationwide conversation. “Holistic health should be our message: reduce oil, yes, but also move more, eat smarter, and stay informed,” says Malhotra.

Towards a Healthier India

PM Modi’s initiative, experts say, opens the door to wider public nutrition education. If paired with sustained awareness drives and community-level support, the simple act of cutting back on oil could inspire broader shifts in eating and living habits.

Malhotra concludes with optimism: “If India embraces this call with seriousness, we can reclaim not only our health but also our energy and productivity for generations to come.”