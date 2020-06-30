PM Modi’s 5 COVID-19 concerns in Unlock 2

Image Source : TWITTER/ ANI Prime Minister Modi asked countrymen to take care of themselves as the "season of cough, fever and cold is also about to start".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address to the nation, on Tuesday, urged everyone to follow social distancing norms strictly. He said since Unlock 1 has been implemented, there is carelessness and preventive measures like wearing maks and maintaining social distancing are not being followed. PM, in his brief address, said those not following social distancing norms should be made aware of the problem. Nobody is above the law in India, not even the leader of the country, PM Modi said.

Prime Minister also asked countrymen to take care of themselves as the "season of cough, fever and cold is also about to start".

Here are five COVID-19 concerns PM Modi expressed in his speech.

"During lockdown, rules were strictly abided by. Now, govts, local administration and citizens again have to show similar caution. We need to have a special focus on containment zones. If you see someone flouting norms, tell them to not do so," said PM Modi.

Ever since Unlock 1 started in the country, negligence in personal and social behaviour has been increasing. Earlier, we were more cautious about the use of masks, 'do gaj doori' and washing hands several times a day for 20 seconds, said the Prime Minister in his sixth address to the nation after coronavirus pandemic.



We are entering Unlock 2 and the season of cough, fever and cold is also about to start. In such a situation, I urge countrymen to take care of themselves, said PM Modi.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "In comparison to other countries across the globe, India is still in a very stable situation, in the battle against COVID-19. Timely decisions and measures have played a great role"



Urging everyone to be more cautious, PM Modi expressed his concern regarding an increase in carelessness.

(With ANI inputs)

