PM Modi changes his Twitter profile photo after Lockdown 2.0 speech, three messages hidden behind it

Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi changes his Twitter profile photo after Lockdown 2.0 speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the people of India and announced that the lockdown, which was supposed to end on April 14 midnight, will now be pushed forward till May 3. Looking at the alarmingly increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country, PM Modi thought it beneficial for the countrymen to stay indoors and contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Soon after the speech, PM Modi took to Twitter to change his profile photo and put up a picture of himself wearing a mask. It has already been advised by the health officials that everyone should wear a mask and PM Modi's gesture came as an appeal to the citizens to follow the same.

Address to the nation. https://t.co/26sVP2br5n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2020

By putting a photo wearing a mask, PM Modi has given a message to all the countrymen, that no matter how important or not important the reason is because of which you stepped out of the house, you must wear a mask in all the situations. Through his profile photo, PM Modi has called upon the countrymen to do the same.

PM Modi has put on a mask made of cloth, which means that you do not need to buy expensive masks in high quality to stay protected from the coronavirus infection. You can also avoid the novel COVID-19 by covering your face with a homemade cloth mask as well.

PM Modi has also encouraged millions of users by putting a masked photo on Twitter as profile picture that they too can send a message to others by applying their photos in this way and can urge their fellow human beings to wear masks.

During his address to the nation, PM Modi also appealed to the people to follow the guidelines given by the Ministry of AYUSH and stay protected from the coronavirus infection.

आयुष मंत्रालय ने बेहतर स्वास्थ्य और इम्यूनिटी के लिए कुछ दिशानिर्देश दिए हैं। ये ऐसे उपाय हैं, जो आसानी से किए जा सकते हैं। कई तो ऐसी बातें हैं, जो मैं वर्षों से कर रहा हूं, जैसे सालभर सिर्फ गर्म पानी पीना। आप इन्हें अपने जीवन का हिस्सा बनाएं, साथ ही दूसरों के साथ भी साझा करें। pic.twitter.com/szF2UOgNGW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2020

