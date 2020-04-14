PM Modi appeals to follow Ministry of AYUSH guidelines to fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Image Source : TWITTER PM Modi appeals to follow the Ministry of AYUSH guidelines to fight against COVID-19 pandemic

Considering the alarming rate with which the cases of coronavirus patients have been increasing in the country, PM Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday morning announced that the lockdown will be pushed forward till May 3. He also appealed to the public to take care of these 10 things to fight the battle against the deadly infection. It is very important for a person to have a strong immunity to fight the coronavirus, for which PM Modi has asked to follow the instructions given by the Ministry of AYUSH. Have a look at them here-

PM Modi took to twitter to share the guidelines given by the Ministry of AYUSH. He said that tips are for better health and immunity of the people which can be easily done at home. He also revealed that he has been doing many things that have been mentioned in the guidelines for many years, like drinking only hot water throughout the year. He also urged the citizens to make these guidelines a part of your life, as well as share them with others.

आयुष मंत्रालय ने बेहतर स्वास्थ्य और इम्यूनिटी के लिए कुछ दिशानिर्देश दिए हैं। ये ऐसे उपाय हैं, जो आसानी से किए जा सकते हैं। कई तो ऐसी बातें हैं, जो मैं वर्षों से कर रहा हूं, जैसे सालभर सिर्फ गर्म पानी पीना। आप इन्हें अपने जीवन का हिस्सा बनाएं, साथ ही दूसरों के साथ भी साझा करें। pic.twitter.com/szF2UOgNGW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2020

Keep drinking hot water throughout the day. Do yoga, pranayama and meditation regularly for at least 30 minutes. Use spices like turmeric, cumin, coriander and garlic present in the home to make food. Those who have low resistance should take Chyawanprash. If you are a patient of diabetes, take sugar free Chyawanprash. Drink basil, cinnamon, black pepper, gourd powder (if not, grind dry ginger to make churan) and black tea made with raisins once or twice a day. Use jaggery instead of sugar in this tea, lemon juice can also be added to make it taste better. Apply sesame or coconut oil or ghee to both your nostrils in the morning and evening. If a person is suffering from dry cough, then steam it with fresh mint leaf or celery once a day. If you have cough or sore throat, take clove powder with natural sugar or honey 2-3 times a day. Drink hot milk with turmeric.

For the unversed, 19,919,913 people have been infected with the coronavirus so far. In India too, 10363 people have been infected and more than 300 people have died.

