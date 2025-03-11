Peanut to Sesame: 5 types of oil you should use for cooking to reduce cholesterol When bad cholesterol starts increasing, the veins start getting blocked, which increases the risk of heart attack and stroke. Thus, in this article, we have mentioned about 5 types of cooking oil which are best for reducing cholesterol.

Nowadays, with the kind of food we eat, increasing cholesterol has become a common thing. Bad oil is used in outside food. Eating food cooked in bad oil increases bad cholesterol in the body. Cholesterol is a wax-like substance that comes out of the liver. When we eat eggs, meat, fish, milk or its products, the body gets cholesterol. Whereas the saturated fat found in coconut oil, palm oil and palm kernel oil can increase bad cholesterol in the body. Therefore, a patient with high cholesterol should choose the oil in food very carefully.

Cholesterol helps in keeping the body cells healthy but it is important to have the right level. Eating too much oily food, eating outside food, doing less workout and bad lifestyle increases bad cholesterol in the body due to which the veins start getting blocked and blood flow gets affected. Such a situation can lead to heart attack and stroke.

Which oil should you use to reduce cholesterol?

When bad cholesterol increases, one should pay utmost attention to the oil used in food. We are telling you about such oils which when consumed will help in reducing the increased cholesterol in the body.

Which are the healthiest cooking oils to reduce cholesterol?

Olive oil- Olive oil does not contain cholesterol. Olive oil is considered a healthy oil. It contains monounsaturated fat. Olive oil is considered good for cooking on low flame. You can use it for topping in things like salad and pasta.

Peanut oil- Peanut oil is considered very good. This oil can be used for cooking. Peanut oil helps in increasing good cholesterol and reducing bad cholesterol. Peanut oil is also considered good for the heart. You can also use it for frying.

Sesame oil- Eating food cooked in sesame oil is considered beneficial in winter. Sesame oil is hot and cholesterol free. 1 teaspoon of sesame oil contains more than 5 grams of monounsaturated fat, 2 grams of saturated fat and good fat. Sesame oil can be used to prepare vegetables.

Chia seed oil- Chia seed oil is also good. It contains omega-3 fatty acids which make the heart healthy. Chia seed oil can be used for light cooking and dressing.

Avocado Oil- Avocado oil is a good source of monounsaturated fat. Avocado oil is considered very good for health. Eating this oil helps in reducing bad cholesterol. It can be used for salad or food dressing.

