PCOS to POI: Know impacts of rheumatoid arthritis on fertility and reproductive health

Know the impacts of rheumatoid arthritis on fertility.

Rheumatoid arthritis(RA) is considered an autoimmune disease. It is a condition where immune systems attack healthy tissue lining the joints in the body, resulting in joint pain and inflammation. The impact of rheumatoid arthritis on pregnancy is still under research. However, there are few effects of rheumatoid arthritis on women because they are more vulnerable to this health condition than others.

Symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis

Swelling

Low mobility

Joint pain in hands, wrists, and knees

When we spoke to Dr Vanitha Vaishnav, FMAS, DMAS, Apollo Cradle & Children’s Hospital, Bangalore, she said that based on the severity, symptoms also vary; a few people may also experience dry eyes, interstitial lung disease, shortness of breath, and loss of appetite.

A few effects of rheumatoid arthritis are:

Less chance of conceiving: Women diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis have less chance of conceiving naturally when compared to normal and healthy women. Because rheumatoid arthritis can disrupt hormone function and lead to further health complications such as endometriosis, premature ovarian insufficiency (POI), and also stress associated with RA, women are more susceptible to the condition.

Medications: A few medications such as anti-estrogen, used for treating breast cancer, and infertility, have properties which can elevate the chances of developing RA. Women who are diagnosed with RA, have to communicate with the doctor for alternative treatment plans and suggestions and stop the medications before conceiving.

PCOS: Hormonal imbalance in the body leads to Polycystic ovarian syndrome, where a woman may experience irregular periods. PCOS plays an important role as it may cause fertility problems. Little evidence is required to support the claims stating that PCOS increases the chance of developing RA.

Genetics: Family history and genetics also play a vital role in an individual's life for developing the health condition RA.

Diagnosis and Treatment:

For diagnosing rheumatoid arthritis, the doctor may recommend a physical examination for joint pains. To analyse the accurate cause for the condition, family history and other factors such as a person's medical report are considered.

Blood tests, X-rays and imaging tests are suggested for precise outcomes. Imaging tests specifically reveal the area of inflammation, and swollen joints in the nearby tissue, allowing doctors to analyze the condition thoroughly.

Doctors usually recommend medications like non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, which reduce the inflammation. Based on the health condition and symptoms experienced by a person, doctors may also suggest surgery options to replace the joints. Surgery provides relief from the RA condition and improves body movement.

Rheumatoid arthritis has its unique challenges to fertility and reproductive health. The condition can be mitigated with lifestyle changes and a balanced diet. Women should always be careful while opting the treatment plans, and communicating with doctors, family and friends, helps in providing emotional and moral support.

