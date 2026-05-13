PCOS gets a new name after experts say it never reflected the real condition

New Delhi:

A condition that affects around 1 in 8 women is officially getting a new name. What’s long been known as polycystic ovary syndrome or PCOS will now be called polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome, shortened to PMOS. Experts behind the change say the old name never really captured what the condition actually involves.

The move didn’t happen overnight either. Researchers, healthcare professionals and patient groups from around the world were involved in the decision, with the process stretching across years. According to the experts leading the effort, the goal was simple. Make the name more accurate and less misleading for both patients and doctors.

Why experts wanted to change the name

Dr Helena Teede, an endocrinologist and professor of women’s health at Monash University in Australia, said the old name had become a problem because it focused too heavily on ovarian “cysts”, even though those cysts are not actually what most patients have.

“It was very clear that the name was inaccurate,” Teede said.

The idea of changing the name has been floating around for decades. Back in 2012, experts at the US National Institutes of Health also argued that the term PCOS was a confusing “distraction” for patients and healthcare providers.

“The name focuses on a criterion — polycystic ovarian morphology — which is neither necessary nor sufficient to diagnose the syndrome,” NIH experts wrote in their report.

What doctors say actually happens in PMOS

Teede explained that when doctors first described the condition in the 1930s, they noticed ovaries looked uneven and bumpy during surgeries. At the time, those changes were assumed to be cysts.

“But a true abnormal cyst has a particular type of lining and behaves in a certain way,” she said.

Researchers now say patients with PMOS are not more likely to develop what are known as pathological noncancerous ovarian cysts. Those are the kinds that can grow larger, rupture, bleed, cause pain and sometimes need surgery.

Instead, many people with the condition have what experts call “arrested follicles”. These are eggs that stop developing properly inside the ovaries because of hormonal disruptions linked to the syndrome.

That’s a big reason why experts felt the word “polycystic” no longer made sense. According to researchers, the condition affects much more than the ovaries anyway. Hormonal changes connected to PMOS can impact metabolism, weight, skin health, reproduction and mental health too.

How the new name was chosen

The latest renaming effort was much more organised than previous attempts. Thousands of patients and healthcare professionals from around the world were surveyed, while 56 academic, clinical and patient organisations were involved in overseeing the process. There’s now a three-year plan to help introduce the new term into medical practice and public awareness campaigns.

“It was a really robust process, and the community was involved at all stages,” Teede told Live Science. “We hope that people will understand and respect the process — understand that it wasn’t made behind closed doors with a few small expert groups, which is what normally happens.”

Experts also debated whether they should keep the acronym “PCOS” to make the transition easier. In the end, survey respondents felt accuracy mattered more than convenience.

Teede said the terms “polyendocrine” and “metabolic” received especially strong support. Choosing the word “ovarian” was a little more complicated because some alternative terms, including “reproductive”, were viewed as potentially more stigmatising.

“In many cultures, the worth or value of a woman is linked to her fertility,” Teede said. “So, implying that women have a condition that might impact that is — it can be very harmful.”

She also stressed that many people with PMOS can still have children if the condition is properly diagnosed and treated. According to her, fertility issues are more likely when the syndrome goes unnoticed or untreated.

Researchers are still studying related conditions

Some researchers have suggested the name change could reopen discussions around a possible “male version” of PMOS. Certain men experience low androgen levels, sparse hair growth, early balding, insulin resistance, obesity and mental health issues that appear somewhat similar to symptoms linked to PMOS.

Still, Teede believes the science is nowhere near settled on that idea yet.

“It’s way too premature, based on the science,” she said. “It’s a different condition in that it doesn’t have the same reproductive implications as it does in females.”

Researchers are also planning to update some of the medical terminology used during diagnosis. For example, doctors currently describe ultrasound findings as “polycystic ovarian morphology”, even though they’re actually looking for signs of arrested follicles. Experts say that wording will eventually need to change too so it matches the new PMOS terminology.

For people looking for reliable information about the condition, Teede recommended the app AskPCOS, which is also expected to be renamed AskPMOS soon.

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