PCOS Awareness: 8 myths and facts every women should know PCOS is one of the most misunderstood hormonal conditions affecting women today. This article clears the air by debunking 8 common PCOS myths and sharing the real facts every woman should know.

New Delhi:

Did you know? Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) affects many young women, but misinformation often adds to the confusion. There are many myths surrounding this condition that prevent women from seeking timely care. It is the need of the hour to pay attention to the symptoms and initiate prompt intervention. Hence, understanding the truth can help in early diagnosis and proper management.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most common hormonal disorders seen in women of reproductive age. PCOS occurs when the ovaries produce higher-than-normal levels of male hormones (androgens), often leading to irregular ovulation and cyst formation.

The causes are hormonal imbalances, genetic factors, stress, weight gain, and lack of exercise. The symptoms are irregular menses, acne, oily skin, or excess facial hair, weight gain around the waist, and even the inability to conceive. Despite being widespread, PCOS is surrounded by myths that make it harder for women to seek timely care. There is still a lack of awareness when it comes to this condition.

According to Dr Padma Srivastava, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Lullanagar, Pune, knowing the real facts can help women manage PCOS better and avoid unnecessary fear. It is necessary to bust myths surrounding this condition and improve the quality of life of women.

Debunking myths linked to PCOS

Myth 1: Only overweight women suffer from PCOS

Fact: This statement is completely false! PCOS is seen in women of all body types, including those who are thin. While excess weight can worsen symptoms, slim women may also have PCOS due to genetic or hormonal reasons. So, it is not limited only to overweight women. Anyone, irrespective of their weight, can get diagnosed with this condition.

Myth 2: PCOS means infertility

Fact: PCOS can make it harder to conceive, but it does not mean permanent infertility. Not every woman with PCOS will have infertility. So, no, PCOS will not always cause infertility. Moreover, with proper treatment, lifestyle changes such as diet, exercise, and fertility support like IVF, many women with PCOS successfully become mothers. Don’t panic, as women with PCOS can become pregnant.

Myth 3: Irregular periods are the only sign of PCOS that women will experience

Fact: Symptoms of PCOS range from acne and hair growth on the face to hair loss, weight gain, changing moods, and skin darkening. It will be important for you to note these symptoms and report them to your doctor for prompt diagnosis and management of this condition.

Myth 4: PCOS is only a reproductive problem

Fact: PCOS is not limited to fertility issues. It also increases long-term health risks like diabetes, heart disease, and mental health concerns such as anxiety or depression. So, women should make sure to manage this condition without any further delay.

Myth 5: PCOS can be cured permanently

Fact: PCOS cannot be completely cured, but it can be effectively managed. With lifestyle modifications, timely treatment, and regular monitoring, women can effectively manage their symptoms and lead a healthy life. The focus should be on long-term management, not a “permanent cure.”

Myth 6: Birth control pills are the only treatment

Fact: Despite being effective in regulating cycles, birth control pills are not the only option. Lifestyle adjustments, alongside insulin-sensitising medications, weight management, and stress-reducing strategies, are all important. Treatment plans are individualised based on symptoms and goals—fertility or symptom management.

Myth 7: PCOS doesn’t affect mental health

Fact: Many women with PCOS struggle with anxiety, depression, or body image issues due to weight changes, acne, or excess hair growth. Addressing mental health is as important as managing physical symptoms. Counselling, therapy, and support groups can help women cope more effectively.

Myth 8: PCOS is only an adult condition

Fact: PCOS often begins in teenage years with irregular cycles, acne, or unwanted hair, but these signs are frequently dismissed as “normal teenage changes.” Early awareness among adolescents can help ensure faster diagnosis and management.

The Bottom Line

Lifestyle changes—especially diet and regular exercise—remain the first line of defence against PCOS. Even a 5–10% weight reduction can regulate menstrual cycles, improve ovulation, and lower long-term risks. Women must be proactive: track menstrual cycles, note sudden body changes, and seek medical guidance without delay. Early diagnosis and proper management not only improve fertility outcomes but also safeguard long-term health and quality of life.

ALSO READ: Can women with PCOS still have their own child? How IVF offers hope