Partner Yoga | Swami Ramdev shares yoga asanas, pranayamas and its benefits

At present, the entire country is battling the coronavirus. It is affecting everyone, both physically and mentally. At this time, people are not just facing diseases but are constantly under stress and tension. Swami Ramdev claims that yoga is the most effective way through which one can bring happiness and fitness in the life. He suggests doing partner yoga which brings the loved ones closer, especially during this hard time. Swami Ramdev says trust, selflessness, respect and sacrifice are the four pillars of any relationship and one should make them stronger by each passing day. On the other hand, he suggests doing yoga asanas with your partner as it spreads positivity makes everyone healthier.

Partner Yoga Asanas

1. Koundinyasana

2. Purna Shalabhasana

3. Paschimottanasana

4. Balasana

5. Purna Dhanurasana

6. Shavasana

7. Ustrasana

8. Setu Bandha Sarvangasana

9. Dandasana

10. Chakrasana

Benefits of Partner Yoga

Makes you completely compatible with each other.

Encourages strength in relationships.

Health remains good.

Helps build trust between partners.

Doing yoga with a partner provides motivation.

Pranayamas

Anulom Vilom: Digestive system gets strong. Stress and anxiety stay away.

Kapalbhati: The body becomes healthy. Ensures proper blood circulation in the body. Self-confidence grows.

Bhastrika: Effective in weight loss. Helps get rid of respiratory problems. Controls sugar, blood pressure levels

Bhramari: Strengthens immunity. Helps to get out of depression. Cures asthma disease.

Swami Ramdev also explains how aloe vera laddus can be made at home. It has many benefits. It keeps your heart healthy. Also, patients with diabetes and acidity can eat it easily.

How to make aloe vera laddus at home?

Ingredients

Fresh green aloe vera gel- 1 cup

Powdered sugar - 1 cup

Ghee - 1 cup

Wheat flour - 2 cups

Gram flour - 1 cup

Finely chopped almonds-cashew nut-2 cups

Recipe:

Put 200 grams of aloe vera gel in 200 grams of ghee (cut the leaves and take out the aloe vera gel beforehand). Then cook it for half an hour. Then add wheat flour and gram flour. Add 100 grams of sugar. Add finely chopped almonds, cashews and walnuts at the last. make laddoo balls out of them and they are ready.

ALSO READ

Yoga for Diabetes | Swami Ramdev shares 10 Yoga asanas and home remedies

Treat sinus and migraine instantly with Swami Ramdev's yoga asanas, pranayamas and acupressure

Yoga for Digestion | Treat ulcers, constipation, colitis by Swami Ramdev's yoga asanas

Benefits of Aerial Yoga | Swami Ramdev shares how to strengthen backbone with yoga asanas

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage