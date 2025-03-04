Paracetamol use during pregnancy linked to ADHD diagnosis in children, finds study Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders in children. A new study has found that taking Acetaminophen, which is a common over-the-counter painkiller recommended during pregnancy, can lead to ADHD in children.

A new study has found that taking Acetaminophen, which is a common over-the-counter painkiller recommended during pregnancy, can lead to Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in children. The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Mental Health and conducted by researchers from the University of Washington, United States.

ADHD is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders in children. It is a chronic brain condition which affects an individual's ability to manage their own emotions, thoughts and actions. Someone with ADHD has difficulty in managing their behaviour, paying attention, controlling overactivity, regulating their mood, staying organised and concentrating among others. While the symptoms show up in childhood, it can continue till adulthood.

For the study, the researchers analysed the blood samples of 307 expectant women between 2006 and 2011. They found that children born to mothers who used Acetaminophen had an 18% more risk of ADHD.

The study also revealed that daughters born to these mothers had a higher risk of developing this disorder than sons. The impact of the common painkillers was six times higher on female children than on male children.

Speaking to New York Post, Dr. Sheela Sathyanarayana, a pediatrician at SCRI said, "This medication was also approved decades ago and may need reevaluation by the FDA. Acetaminophen was never evaluated for fetal exposures in relation to long-term neurodevelopmental impacts."

According to the abstract of the study, "Despite evidence linking prenatal acetaminophen (APAP) exposure and adverse neurodevelopment in humans and animals, over half of pregnant women in most populations use APAP. Prior studies could be biased by inaccurate self-reported APAP use, and the molecular mechanisms linking prenatal APAP with adverse neurodevelopment are unknown. Here we estimated associations between maternal plasma biomarkers of APAP exposure, child attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and placental gene expression in 307 African American mother–child pairs."

ALSO READ: World Hearing Day 2025: Decreased hearing ability? Protect your ears with these tips