Paracetamol instead of painkillers: Doctors to patients after several dengue cases reported in Ghaziabad

Doctors have asked dengue patients to take paracetamol instead of painkillers.

As the monsoon season is highly associated with the outbreak of mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, Ghaziabad has reported over 100 dengue cases in the last few weeks. The number of cases is swelling by the day and doctors have warned people to take extra precautions to avoid getting infected.

But, what if you already have dengue? What should you do then? Well, according to doctors, the best thing to do is to take paracetamol instead of painkillers to reduce the intensity of the symptoms. Painkillers, such as ibuprofen and aspirin, can increase the risk of further complications in patients with dengue fever. Paracetamol, on the other hand, is considered safe for dengue patients and helps to reduce fever and other associated symptoms.

So why is paracetamol safer for dengue patients? The answer lies in the fact that painkillers can increase the risk of bleeding in dengue patients. This is because dengue fever causes platelet count to drop significantly and painkillers further reduce it which can lead to bleeding complications. On the other hand, paracetamol does not affect platelet count and thus it is considered safer for dengue patients.

According to the Times of India report, on Saturday, an advisory was released by the health officials of Ghaziabad stating that people should see a doctor soon in case of red spots on the chest along with other symptoms. Red spots on the chest are a common symptom in the case of DEN-2 which can lead to dengue shock syndrome and multiple organ failure.

District surveillance officer, Dr RK Gupta said, "During a drive, anti-larvae medicines were sprayed at 46 locations in Ghaziabad and neighbouring GB Nagar."

To prevent dengue, it is important to take extra precautions during this season. Make sure you wear full-sleeved clothes and use mosquito repellent when outdoors. It is also important to keep your surroundings clean and free of stagnant water as mosquitoes breed in such areas. Regular fumigation can also help keep mosquitoes away and protect you from getting infected by any mosquito-borne diseases.

It is also important to know the symptoms of dengue so that you can act quickly if you or someone you know has been infected with it. Some common symptoms are high fever, headache, joint pain, nausea and vomiting, muscle and bone pain and skin rash. So if you experience any of these symptoms then it is recommended that you take a blood test immediately and start taking paracetamol along with other medications prescribed by a doctor.

With over 100 dengue cases reported in Ghaziabad alone this summer season, it is important to take preventive measures to avoid getting infected. Hence, we urge everyone to stay safe this summer season by taking all necessary precautions as well as taking paracetamol instead of painkillers in case of any dengue-related symptoms.

