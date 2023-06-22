READ | Why is palak paneer is big NO for people with high levels of uric acid

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ FOODCRAVING.24 Palak paneer should be avoided by those having high levels of uric acid.

Palak Paneer is a tasty Indian dish that is loved by many. It is rich in protein and also has many health benefits. However, it can be disastrous for some people. These include those with high uric acid as claimed by Ayurveda and Science.

Why we should not eat palak paneer in high uric acid?

According to Swami Videh Dev from Baba Ramdev’s Ashram at Haridwar, people with high uric acid content should not consume palak paneer since both palak and paneer are high sources of protein which when mixed can increase the level of purine in the body. This purine can deposit in the body in the form of stones and increase the problems caused by uric acid. Not just this, it can also increase the problem of gout caused by high uric acid levels which leads to greater swelling and pain.

Palak paneer side effects in uric acid

There are many harms caused by eating palak paneer in uric acid like an unsteady increase in protein levels in the body that it might get stored in excess. This might make even standing difficult and make you cry in pain. Along with that, it can also ruin your protein metabolism. So, if your uric acid levels have increased avoid eating palak paneer. Rather than this, you should focus on eating more high-fiber foods like coarse grains, vegetables, and papaya. You can also eat foods rich in vitamins.

(This article is for common knowledge only, do consult a doctor before trying any remedy)

