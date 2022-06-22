Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Padmasana to Kapalabhati, 5 yoga asanas that are best for kids

Yoga's benefits are not restricted to adults, it also has a significant impact on children. With kids experiencing so much in the last two years, it is important to help them find the right balance of physical and mental health. Wondering which yoga asanas are beneficial for those tiny tots? Here are five best yoga asanas which are easy for kids to build a love for yoga!

1. Padmasana

Image Source : PR Padmasana

Padmasana keeps the spine straight and aids in the development of healthy posture which is especially important for children who sit in wrong postures all day!