Padmasana to Kapalabhati, 5 yoga asanas that are best for kids

Yoga's benefits are not restricted to adults, it also has a significant impact on children. With kids experiencing so much in the last two years, it is important to help them find the right balance of physical and mental health. Wondering which yoga asanas are beneficial for those tiny tots? Here are five best yoga asanas which are easy for kids to build a love for yoga!
1. Padmasana
Padmasana keeps the spine straight and aids in the development of healthy posture which is especially important for children who sit in wrong postures all day!
2. Vrikshasana
Vrikshasana or tree pose not only restores equilibrium to the body, but also improves mental health by increasing attention and concentration. It helps stabilize the neurological system, making it crucial for kids.
3. Dhanurasana
As the name says, Dhanurasana or bow pose helps kids stretch their chest, shoulders, and arms. This asana also aids in digestion and improving posture.
4. Bhramari Pranayama:
It is the most effective stress reliever and encourages inner peace, leading to self-healing. It relaxes mental strain, which is why it is advised as a bedtime yoga exercise for better sleep.
5. Kapalabhati
Kapalbhati is the most important yoga asana and is especially vital for children because it caters for the overall health of the body. It helps to soothe your eyes and aids your digestive system. It also strengthens the lungs and boosts their capacity, as well as improves focus and memory.