Overexerting yourself at the gym can lead to cardiac arrest; doctor explains causes and side effects

Imagine you are at the gym pushing yourself harder than you ever have before, with sweat dripping off of you and your heartbeat accelerating. You say to yourself, “No pain, no gain.” But then ask yourself, what if that pain is a warning signal from your heart?

Exercise alone maintains good health. However, there is a phenomenon known as overtraining, which in simple words means. However, according to Dr Nimit C Shah, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, MBBS, MRCP (UK). MD (UK). CCT Cardiology (UK), Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, excessive exercises combined with insufficient rest and recovery periods that can, at times, put people in dire medical situations.

A balance of exercise intensity and safety is crucial to getting the rewards of fitness while keeping your heart at safer levels.

Overexertion and Cardiac Trouble Signs

Pushing one‘s body too far while working out is one of the very first steps that could signal a more serious problem to come. Here are some indicators of possible cardiac concern:

Chest Pain: When your body is active, chest pain, which may feel like tightness, burning, or pressure, is one of the most common signs of a potential cardiac issue.

Shortness of Breath: Often appearing in conjunction with dizziness or light-headedness, excessive difficulty breathing while exercising could point towards a potential heart problem.

Unusual Fatigue: Unexplained fatigue, especially when present after a small amount of exertion, could signal an underlying cardiovascular problem.

Irregular Heartbeat: During physical activity, having an unusual heartbeat, which may feel very fast, very slow or erratic, is a clear indicator of the body having potential issues.

Dizziness: A state which stands alongside fainting, where a person could feel unaware or out of touch while engaging in physical activity, could mean that your cardiovascular system is struggling to supply an adequate amount of blood.

Cold Sweats: Sweating comfortably during high-energy activities and being too sweaty or cold at times when no activities are being performed could be a red flag.

If these symptoms are recognised, stopping the exercise may prevent some complications. If these symptoms continue, medical attention must be sought without delay.

High-Risk Groups for Cardiac Arrest During Exercise

Different population groups experience an increased risk of cardiac arrest because they possess specific predisposing medical conditions.

Exercise-related cardiac arrest poses additional risk for people who have experienced heart disease, hypertension or a heart attack.

Middle-aged and older adult participants face an elevated risk of heart problems because they became inactive before starting intense exercise.

Genetics play an important part in cardiovascular health among people who possess heart disease family histories.

People with inherited cardiac arrest cases or heart disease conditions need to seek professional medical advice before starting high-energy exercise programmes.

Those who are obese require supervision from medical professionals because their weight increases heart strain when performing vigorous physical activities.

Research and Studies on Exercise-Induced Cardiac Arrest

According to the Journal of the American College of Cardiology research published in 2018, sudden cardiac arrest happens infrequently during exercise, mostly targeting people who have heart problems without a diagnosis.

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy patients face a greater danger of sudden cardiac death while engaging in exercise, according to Mayo Clinic Proceedings.

People should achieve their fitness objectives while reducing cardiac risks.

A person should reach their fitness goals without negatively affecting their heart health.

One must begin their exercise plan with small steps, which become larger as their fitness level increases. The body can make safe adjustments through the gradual progression of workout intensity.

Neglecting indicators of pain, along with experiences of extreme fatigue or discomfort, can make your condition dangerous to your health. The response of the body should guide workout modifications along with adequate rest sessions when needed.

Appropriate heat-up followed by cooldown procedures help manage heart rates

The body becomes more prone to complications when dehydration occurs because it raises heart rate and thickens blood viscosity; thus, remaining sufficiently hydrated at all stages of exercise practice brings both peak performance benefits and savage body condition enhancements.

People who use heart rate monitors will benefit from monitoring their heart activity levels to remain within secure exertion zones. The exercise intensity should stay at a moderate level, especially for people who face a high risk.

Schedule periodic medical check-ups since screening tests help identify heart disorders before they result in fatal outcomes. A stress test provides valuable information to people who prepare for demanding training.

Rest days should never be skipped, as they protect both your heart condition and muscle recovery.

Individuals need to start controlling their heart health immediately

The path to fitness must provide your empowerment but never create harm.

Heart health should remain your top priority throughout every physical activity while you watch for symptoms that your body shows you.

The outcome of your fitness routine can go from safe to life-threatening through a basic heart examination, regardless of your experience in athletics.

Consult medical sources and apply sensible workout principles along with cautionary decisions about cardiac health so that you develop meaningful strength through heart wellness.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

