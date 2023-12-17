Oranges to dried plum: 5 winter fruits to lower cholesterol level

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 winter fruits to lower cholesterol level

Cholesterol is a wax-like substance found in our blood, which is necessary for making hormones and digestive enzymes. Total cholesterol in the body up to 200 mg/dL is considered normal. When the amount of cholesterol exceeds normal, it can disturb the blood supply to the heart, which can lead to heart attack. This is why people should always keep their cholesterol under control. Nowadays, people are struggling with the problem of high cholesterol. Many researches have revealed that if some fruits are consumed in the right quantity, high cholesterol can be reduced. Read further to learn about these fruits.

Consuming these 5 fruits will control your cholesterol level

Orange- By now you must have heard that orange rich in Vitamin C boosts immunity, but it can also prove to be a boon for high cholesterol patients. So far many studies have revealed that drinking orange juice can reduce bad cholesterol (LDL) and total cholesterol. Orange juice reduces the risk of low HDL concentration in men by 23 percent. This also improves heart health. Dried plums- Prunes are very tasty to eat and contain a wealth of nutrients. Eating dried plums can provide relief from cholesterol problems. Eating about 50 grams of dried plums every day increases good cholesterol in post-menopausal women. This reduces inflammation in the body and increases antioxidant activity. Apple- You must have heard this saying that if you eat an apple every day, you will not need to go to the doctor. High-cholesterol patients should also follow this rule. Apples are rich in soluble fiber pectin, which helps in controlling cholesterol. The nutrients present in it provide many benefits to your health and help in improving the digestive system. Avocado– Avocado is considered to be a fruit with exceptional nutrients. Considered a rich source of monounsaturated fat and fiber, this fruit helps in reducing bad cholesterol and increases good cholesterol in the body. Strawberry- High cholesterol can be reduced by consuming berries. Many berries including strawberries, blackberries, and blueberries contain high amounts of antioxidants, which help in reducing bad cholesterol. It also contains a lot of fiber, which has many benefits for health. You can include berries in your diet according to the season.

