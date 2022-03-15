Orange is NOT the richest source of Vitamin C; debunking myths about this water-soluble vitamin

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vitamin C rich fruits

2021 was the year of Vitamin C and Zinc. The water-soluble vitamin is a powerful antioxidant that not only strengthens your body but boosts the immune system. Found most commonly in natural sources like citrus fruits and vegetables- oranges, lemons, and more, vitamin C can increase your antioxidant levels in the blood by up to 30 per cent, which helps the body fight inflammation and digestive problems. As vitamin C helps in repairing and growth of body tissues, there have been certain myths surrounding this water-soluble vitamin as well.

Here are myths and facts about vitamin C.

Vitamin C cures COVID

With Vitamin C boosting overall immunity and wellbeing, there is no evidence to prove that it helps in curing COVID. However, it has the ability to reduce common colds and protects the body from various viral infections. It also reduces the risk of an active infection of any long-going viral fever and the common cold.

Vitamin C is only an immunity booster

Not just boosting immunity, vitamin C also helps in the repair and growth of our body tissues and cells. It improves digestion and promotes healthy and glowing skin. When sourced from natural sources such as oranges, lemon and amla, the efficacy is much better. It contributes to healing wounds and can be suitable for all skin types, depending upon its pH levels and the formulation.

Orange is the richest source of Vitamin C

It is believed that Orange is the best natural source of vitamin C, however, this isn't true. Food such as bell peppers, lemons, cape gooseberry, guavas, plums, and kiwis contain more vitamin C than oranges.

Too much Vitamin C is healthy

Every nutrient in the right amount is essential for our body, but excess of everything is bad. Being one of the most important nutrients, vitamin C is usually consumed from a natural source, but should not be taken too much as it can cause nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. Usually, our body flushes out the extra consumed vitamin C through urine, but for the time it remains in our body, it can show certain abovestated side effects.

Factually: Vitamin C may reduce blood uric acid levels and help prevent gout (type of arthritis) attacks. It also prevents iron deficiency. Vitamin C supplements can help improve the absorption of iron from the diet.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before making any lifestyle changes or medical advice.)