Omicron: Symptoms in children and home remedies to strengthen immunity against COVID variant

Due to the rapid spread of the new variant of Corona, Omicron, there has been an atmosphere of panic all over the world. In India too, cases of Omicron variants are being seen across the country. A three-year-old child in Mumbai has been hospitalised after being infected with the Omicron variant. According to National Health Service (NHS), the Omicron variant is initially less severe than COVID's delta variant. The NHS has also shared a list of symptoms of the Omicron variant seen in children.

High fever

Persistent cough (this can last from ten minutes to an hour)

Fatigue

Persistent headache

Sore throat

In such a situation, it is necessary to strengthen the immunity of children. You can boost their immunity with the help of some home remedies and a healthy diet:

Add more vegetables to your plate

Although children are reluctant to eat vegetables, it is necessary to consume them if to boost immunity in order to avoid Omicron Variant. Seasonal vegetables like carrots, sweet potatoes, beans among others are very important in increasing immunity.

Amla

Amla is an excellent immunity booster. Children may find the taste of raw amla mildly sour. Instead, you can give them gooseberry jam, gooseberry candy or sour-sweet pickle of gooseberry t. Rich in Vitamin C, it helps to strengthen immunity.

Turmeric Milk

When the coronavirus wreaked havoc last year, it was said that turmeric milk has the power to boost immunity. It will strengthen the child from inside along with fulfilling the calcium deficiency. It will also reduce the infection present in the throat.

Fruits to boost Immunity

Although orange is an instant immunity-boosting fruit, you can also feed papaya, watermelon, guava, pomegranate, pineapple and banana to your child or you can prepare fruit chaat. Citrus fruits are rich in vitamin C as well as anti-oxidants and they build an impenetrable wall of immunity in the body.

Garlic/Ginger

Children consume ginger and garlic daily in some form or the other. If you want, you can give them garlic and ginger through vegetables or through spicy pickles. Ginger and garlic contain antibiotics and they help in increasing the good bacteria in the body. Apart from this, they boost immunity, which gives the body the strength to fight diseases.

Tulsi extract

Give two to three drops of basil extract in lukewarm water to the children. Do this two to three times a day. Tulsi extract boosts immunity and prevents infection from entering the body. Apart from this, it also gives instant relief in throat infections.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.