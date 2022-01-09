Follow us on Omicron Scare: Swami Ramdev shares how you can combat new variant of COVID with yoga, ayurveda & naturopathy

In the last 2 years, a number of COVID variants have been discovered leaving the world fighting with a common enemy. The entire medical system and industries together have not yet been able to make the medicine of coronavirus. Despite the fact that vaccines have been made but the common solution remains one -- prevention. The cases of Omicron variant in the country are now becoming uncontrollable. In just 11 days, the cases of infection have increased at a rapid rate and now more than one lakh people are getting infected. In such a situation, it is advised to not consider cough, dry throat, fever, headache or fatigue as minor seasonal problems. These are the major symptoms of Omicron infection that start appearing from the third day. Swami Ramdev during his recent interaction with the media stated that this time too yoga, Ayurveda and naturopathy is the only solution to this problem.

The yog guru addressed the media directly from the Research Lab (Laboratory) of Patanjali Research Institute, Haridwar. He shared that Patanjali has created a new record in these last 20 months by publishing more than 20 international research papers for the treatment, prevention and complication of coronavirus.

He further stated, "We have done more than 30 great researches on Coronil, Shwasari, Anutel, Giloy Ghanvati, Chyawanprash, Divyapeya and Ashwagandha etc. This work and campaign of ours might have been objected to by many but crores of people of our country have benefited and appreciated our work, research and services.

We have worked on all three types of patients of COVID-- mild, moderate and severe and have given medicine to people and got them out of the crisis. We have data of moderate and severe patients whose infection got better after taking our medicine."

Apart from this Swami Ramdev said that even though the Omicron has a high infection rate, the severity and casualty are low. Nevertheless, Omicron should not be taken lightly as patients of diabetes and other complications are still at higher risk of harm from this variant.

Those who have low immunity can use the power of yoga and Ayurveda to protect themselves from Omicron and strengthen themselves from within. Allopathy can only suppress the diseases, but the curing process is negligible. He advised people to use traditional scientific methods as much as possible and eradicate the disease from the root. For example, gourd removes BP and heart diseases; diabetes can be cured with cucumber, bitter gourd and tomato; heart problems can be treated with the bark of Arjuna and immunity can be increased with Giloy, Ashwagandha etc.

Swami Ramdev stated that their commitment is to establish an approach to integrated pathology in medical systems around the world to fulfil WHO's goal of sustainable health. "Through Patanjali Wellness, it is our aim to give permanent solution (Sustainable and Complete Solution) to people from diseases by replacing the integrated pathology all over the world," he said.