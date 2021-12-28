Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Omicron Scare: 'must-haves' to protect yourself this festive season from new COVID variant

Precaution is better than cure! The rising cases of Omicron variant and concerns of the third wave of Covid19 in the country have prompted the governments to bring back restrictions and curbs on public activities including a limited number of people attending parties and festivities. While the health department has warned against overcrowding during New Year celebrations, people must also not let their guards down in indoor spaces or house parties. Thus, to keep yourself protected for the new variant of COVID19, we have curated a list of 'Must-Have' healthcare items that you must ensure carrying or stored at homes for the coming weeks and months.

High quality and well-fitted masks:

Everyone, even if fully vaccinated or not, should wear a well-fitted mask as it is the first line of defence against the dreaded virus.

With their ability to prevent the spread of respiratory droplets from one person to another, considering wearing a mask is a key prerequisite for upcoming celebrations, even indoors. Consistent mask use is a critical step everyone can take to prevent spreading and getting infections. When choosing a mask, look at how well it fits, filters the air or not, and how many layers it has. For better protection, you can wear 2 masks -- a disposable mask underneath a cloth mask.

Sanitisers

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. Wash out hands often with plain soap and water, which helps to reduce the germs. The CDC also recommended washing our hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, coughing, or sneezing. But what if soap and water are not available? Then an alcohol-based hand sanitiser saves you from the threat. One must always carry a sanitiser bottle in their bags, cars and pockets.

Thermometer or Thermal Gun

Fever is one of the most common symptoms of the COVID-19 virus, a thermometer, preferably a digital infrared, have to be the most important measuring device in your list. Infrared Thermometers are easily available and at a reasonable price, both online and offline, across the country.

Pulse Oximeter/ Oxygen Concentrators

One of the most important health devices you should have handy at home is the Pulse oximeter. With precarious covid19 involving respiratory conditions, a pulse oximeter to keep a track of our oxygen levels is important. Also, having oxygen concentrators at home would go a long way in bolstering our Covid-19 preparedness during the incoming festivities.

Gloves

Wearing gloves again help in preventing the spread of infection or illness, thus it should also be included in your 'must-have' list.

Necessary medicines and herbs for building immunity

To strengthen our immune systems, drinking herbal tea or decoction (Kadha) made from Tulsi (Basil), Dalchini (Cinnamon), Kalimirch (Black pepper), Shunthi (Dry Ginger) and Munakka (Raisin) - once or twice a day is recommended by Ministry of AYUSH.

Multivitamins and minerals, from vitamin D to vitamin C supplements to micronutrients in the form of chewable zinc tablets and omega-3 supplements should be a must in your healthcare kit. Steam inhalation with fresh Pudina (Mint) leaves or Ajwain (Caraway seeds) can be practised once in a day.