Obesity in men can significantly increase abdominal pressure, leading to these 5 diseases

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Obesity in men can lead to these five diseases.

Many Indian men have fallen into a sedentary lifestyle, leading to obesity. Relying on doorstep services, long hours at the office, and instant food has pushed aside traditional, healthier eating habits. This combination is having a significant impact on their health, yet many remain unaware of the serious consequences, which can be life-threatening. Obesity has become so widespread that it no longer feels like a major threat, but it is—around 2.8 million people die each year due to complications related to being overweight or obese. In India, 26 million men are facing this challenge, and it’s crucial to recognise the severity of the situation.

Here are five diseases linked to obesity that you might not know about:

Diabetes: India is home to over 101 million people living with diabetes out of which 27% of Indian men with abdominal obesity are at a higher risk of developing diabetes. This condition occurs when your blood sugar (glucose) is too high. It reflects how abdominal obesity can set off a chain of serious health issues.

India is home to over 101 million people living with diabetes out of which 27% of Indian men with abdominal obesity are at a higher risk of developing diabetes. This condition occurs when your blood sugar (glucose) is too high. It reflects how abdominal obesity can set off a chain of serious health issues. Heart Diseases: Men with a BMI over 40 are almost three times more likely to suffer from a heart attack, stroke, or other major heart issues. So, if you have excessive weight around your waist it can result in blockage of the arteries that feed your heart leading to numerous heart diseases.

Men with a BMI over 40 are almost three times more likely to suffer from a heart attack, stroke, or other major heart issues. So, if you have excessive weight around your waist it can result in blockage of the arteries that feed your heart leading to numerous heart diseases. High Blood Pressure: Approximately 34.1% of obese men in India aged 15–54 years have hypertension. Abdominal obesity adds strain on the cardiovascular system, and makes it harder to regulate blood pressure, turning hypertension into a ticking time bomb, especially when left unchecked.

Approximately 34.1% of obese men in India aged 15–54 years have hypertension. Abdominal obesity adds strain on the cardiovascular system, and makes it harder to regulate blood pressure, turning hypertension into a ticking time bomb, especially when left unchecked. Osteoarthritis: Osteoarthritis is the most common joint disorder, affecting areas like the hands, knees, hips, back, and neck. Being just 10 pounds overweight can add an extra 30–60 pounds of force on your knees with each step. That’s a lot of pressure! don’t you think? Overweight men are nearly five times more likely to develop knee osteoarthritis, showing just how much impact weight can have on joint health.

Osteoarthritis is the most common joint disorder, affecting areas like the hands, knees, hips, back, and neck. Being just 10 pounds overweight can add an extra 30–60 pounds of force on your knees with each step. That’s a lot of pressure! don’t you think? Overweight men are nearly five times more likely to develop knee osteoarthritis, showing just how much impact weight can have on joint health. Enlarged Prostate (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia): This condition affects about 50% of men aged 51 to 60 and up to 90% of men over 80. Obesity is very common among Indian men, with 2.6 crore men being obese, yet very few are aware of its impact on prostate health. Obesity triggers a chain reaction in the body, leading to problems such as increased intra-abdominal pressure, hormone imbalances, heightened nervous system activity, inflammation, and oxidative stress. Together, these factors create the perfect storm for developing BPH.

Treatments:

When we spoke to Dr Karthik Damodharan, Director, Department of Vascular & Interventional Radiology, MIOT International, he said that given how common and serious prostate issues can be, understanding your treatment options is crucial. While surgery might seem like the only way to treat BPH, less invasive alternatives exist. Prostate Artery Embolization (PAE) is one such minimally invasive treatment. PAE is performed by an Interventional Radiologist (IR), who inserts a small tube through a blood vessel at the top of the thigh (or wrist). Using moving X-rays, the IR guides the tube into the blood vessels feeding the prostate and injects tiny beads through the tube. These beads decrease the prostate’s blood supply, causing it to shrink. When patients are obese they tend to have multiple medical problems as mentioned above along with BPH which makes them high-risk candidates for surgery and general anaesthesia. PAE is ideal for these patients as it is performed under local anaesthesia.

ALSO READ: Obesity and Kidney Disease: Know how excess weight affects your kidneys