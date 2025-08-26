Not just a man’s Problem: Doctor explains why women are ignoring signs of hernia Knowing the signs of a hernia is equally important because timely treatment not only prevents complications but also restores quality of life, because hernias don’t just happen to men.

Hernias are not just a “man’s problem”; women get them too, but their symptoms are often masked and misunderstood. In women, pain due to a hernia may frequently be mistaken for menstrual cramps, bloating, digestive discomfort, or even back pain. This means many cases are not diagnosed until complications like strangulation or intestinal obstruction occur. Knowing the early warning signs can make all the difference. Here’s what every woman should know to protect her health.

Common types of hernias seen in women

In women, the most common types of hernias are femoral and umbilical.

Femoral hernias occur in the upper part of the thigh and can be especially dangerous if left untreated.

Umbilical hernias occur around the belly button/navel.

According to Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, a bariatric, hernia and laparoscopic surgeon at LH Hiranandani Hospital, Saifee Hospital and Namaha Hospitals, Mumbai, hernias can develop when the muscles in the belly wall become weak and internal organs and tissues push through the weak spot. This weakness can be caused or worsened by pregnancy, obesity, frequent coughing, long-term constipation, or lifting heavy objects.

Recognising these risks early can help women get the right treatment before complications arise.

Why Do Women Often Ignore the Signs?

In women, symptoms of a hernia can be more subtle than in men. Instead of a clear bulge, they may present as dull pain in the lower abdomen, a sense of pressure, bloating, or intermittent discomfort. These vague signs are commonly mistaken for polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, indigestion, or menstrual cramps.

Many women tend to dismiss the discomfort or attribute it to routine problems like back pain or digestive issues. In India, this tendency is made worse by the fact that women often put their own health last while focusing on caring for their families. Umbilical hernias often develop after pregnancy, but new mothers are so busy with childcare and household responsibilities that they delay seeking medical help.

This combination of subtle symptoms, cultural habits, and competing priorities means hernias in women are frequently diagnosed late — often only when pain becomes severe or when complications arise.

When is surgery recommended for a hernia?

Hernias cannot be treated medically and need surgical treatment. In fact, even uncomplicated hernias must be recommended to undergo hernia repair to prevent future complications.

Incarceration: This is where a tissue gets trapped in the abdominal wall. If incarceration is left untreated, it can result in strangulation, where the blood supply to the tissue is cut off. This needs emergency surgery.

Strangulation of the hernia: This can lead to permanent damage and, in the most serious cases, can be life-threatening. One should seek immediate medical attention if there is severe acute pain, fever, or the hernia swelling turns dark, red, or purple. In such cases, an emergency surgery is needed.

If the hernia is growing in size or causing pain and discomfort.

Treatment:

Surgery is the most effective treatment for hernias, and minimally invasive laparoscopic techniques are now available and widely used, offering faster recovery and fewer complications. Hernia surgeries can be done using either open or laparoscopic methods.

In open surgery, a cut is made over the hernia, pushing it back, and then closing the muscle with stitches, often placing a mesh for extra support to prevent recurrence. In laparoscopic surgery, small cuts are made, and a camera is inserted along with other tools through the abdomen. The area is inflated with gas for better visibility. A mesh is usually placed for additional support.

Laparoscopic repair often leads to less pain, quicker recovery and earlier return to work. Most people can return to normal activities within a week, compared to the longer downtime of open surgery. The choice of surgery depends on the hernia’s size, location, and the patient’s overall health.

So, the emphasis is on early diagnosis, regular physical check-ups, and not ignoring persistent abdominal or pelvic discomfort. Women should speak up about vague pain symptoms and ask for a hernia evaluation if discomfort worsens with movement, standing, or coughing.

