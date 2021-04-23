No cough and fever, yet COVID positive? Do not take these new symptoms of coronavirus lightly

Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

The second wave of coronavirus is extremely dangerous. Reportedly, this time it is reaching directly to the lungs and by the time people know that they have fallen prey to COVID-19, it is too late. It is being observed that this time the symptoms of COVID-19 are visible only after it has done substantial damage to the lungs. These symptoms are quite different from the earlier ones. In the second wave of Coronavirus, as soon as the patient contracts the virus, they start having trouble breathing and the health of the patient worsens within two to three days. This time, another thing has come to light that people do not see the symptoms of fever and cough.

If these new symptoms listed below start appearing in your body then you need to be alert. Do not panic, but get the right treatment at the right time. Here are some new symptoms of Coronavirus that you shouldn't take lightly:

Headache

This time, a new symptom of the coronavirus is a persistent headache. Yes, it is a normal headache, but it continues for a long time. Even after eating the medicine one does not get much rest. If you are struggling with a headache lately then you need to be cautious.

Red eyes

Red eyes are also a symptom of Corona's new strain. Along with this, swelling of the eyes has also been seen in many people. If you are experiencing any kind of change in your eyes, contact the doctor soon.

Bodyache

The new symptom of coronavirus also includes body pain. Corona patients are not getting much rest despite taking medicines. Along with pain in the entire body, there is tremendous pain in the joints.

Diarrhea

If you are struggling with a stomachache or have to go to the washroom more than usual, then you need to be careful. This time there has been a complaint of diarrhea in people affected by coronavirus.

Weakness

The second strain of the coronavirus is extremely dangerous in terms of its common symptoms. One of its symptoms is weakness. You will continue to have weakness in your body. There is also a problem of dizziness or darkness in front of the eyes at times. If these symptoms are visible in your body, then be alert.

Disclaimer: This content is created and published for informational purposes only. It is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice. For more information, please consult a doctor.

