Nipah virus Kerala: Know the symptoms, causes and preventive measures of this zoonotic infection

New Delhi:

A second suspected death from the Nipah virus has been reported from Palakkad district, Kerala. Health Minister Veena George in a statement said that the 57-year-old man was undergoing treatment at a private hospital and tested positive for Nipah at Manjeri Medical College. However, final confirmation is awaited from the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune.

Another patient from the Palakkad district remains hospitalised. The first death in the state from Nipah virus was reported in Malappuram. Following the cases, the Kerala government has intensified contact tracing and field surveillance efforts. A list of 46 individuals who came in contact with the deceased has been prepared.

“Field teams have been strengthened, and all available data is being used to monitor the situation,” said Health Minister Veena George. She added that additional action will be taken based on confirmation from the NIV.

What is Nipah virus infection?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nipah virus infection is a zoonotic illness that is transmitted to people from animals, and can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly from person-to-person.

Cleveland Clinic says that Nipah virus is contagious. It can spread through bodily fluids like saliva, poop, pee and blood. "This means if you’re caring for a person with nipah virus, you could get it when the person coughs or sneezes."

What are symptoms of Nipah virus?

Here are some of the initial symptoms of Nipah virus.

Fever

Headache

Breathing difficulties

Cough and sore throat

Diarrhoea

Vomiting

Muscle pain and severe weakness.

Symptoms usually begin within four to 14 days after exposure to the virus. It’s common to have a fever or headache first and develop respiratory problems like cough and difficulty breathing later.

In severe cases, a person can develop brain infection (encephalitis), which is life-threatening. Other severe symptoms include:

Confusion and disorientation

Slurring speech

Seizures

Coma

Respiratory distress.

What causes the zoonotic infection?

The infection is caused by the Nipah virus which is a zoonotic virus that primarily spreads from animals to humans, with fruit bats (also known as flying foxes) acting as the natural reservoir. The virus can also be transmitted from infected animals to humans, and in some cases, from person to person.

How to prevent Nipah virus infection?

Here are some tips that can help in preventing the infection, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Wash your hands frequently

Avoid any contact with sick pigs or bats

Clean and disinfect pig farms. Animals with the virus should go into quarantine right away

Avoid trees or bushes where bats are known to rest or sleep

Avoid eating or drinking things that may be contaminated, such as palm sap or fruit. If you collect palm sap, boil it first. Wash and peel all fruits before consuming them

Throw away any fruit with bat bites or fruit that’s touched the ground.

Avoid contact with the saliva, blood or other bodily fluids of a person with the virus.

Infection control measures can also help prevent spread of nipah virus. For example, if you’re caring for a person that has or is suspected of having nipah virus, you should always use personal protective equipment (PPE).

