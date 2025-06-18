Nimbus: Here's all you need to know about new COVID-19 variant that causes 'razor blade throat' The new COVID-19 variant, known as Nimbus, is spreading concern due to its distinct symptom of a "razor blade throat." This variant's symptoms and severity are being closely monitored by health experts. Stay informed about the latest updates and precautions to take.

A new COVID-19 variant, officially named NB.1.8.1 and informally known as "Nimbus", is rapidly spreading across the United States, Asia, and other regions. This variation is gaining popularity due to a single excruciating symptom, which is now being referred to as "razor blade throat".

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that Nimbus accounted for around 37% of COVID-19 cases in the United States in the two weeks ending June 7. According to experts, Nimbus spreads more easily but does not appear to produce more severe sickness, as reported by Fox News.

What is "razor blade throat"?

People who have gotten the Nimbus strain have reported experiencing a very sore throat, with some comparing it to swallowing shattered glass. Doctors warn the agony can become so severe that it is difficult to speak, eat, or even drink water. Sore throats have always been a symptom for some COVID-19 patients, but this variety is causing considerably more severe throat pain.

Key features of the Nimbus variant

Distinctive Symptom: One of the most notable features of Nimbus is the severe sore throat experienced by many infected individuals. This symptom has been described as feeling like "swallowing razor blades" or "shards of glass", making it particularly painful and difficult to manage.

Transmission and Spread: Nimbus is highly transmissible and has rapidly become the dominant strain in several regions. In the United States, it accounted for 37% of COVID-19 cases between May 25 and June 7, 2025, up from 15% in the previous two-week period.

Immune Evasion: Preliminary studies suggest that Nimbus may have the ability to evade immunity from previous infections or vaccinations, although existing vaccines are still expected to provide protection against severe illness.

Common symptoms of Nimbus

In addition to the severe sore throat, individuals infected with Nimbus may experience:

Fever and chills

Fatigue and muscle aches

Mild cough and nasal congestion

Headache and body aches

Less commonly: diarrhoea and nausea

Management and treatment of Nimbus

While there is no specific antiviral treatment for COVID-19, management of Nimbus symptoms focuses on relieving discomfort and supporting the immune system:

Pain Relief: Over-the-counter pain relievers such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen can help alleviate sore throat pain.

Hydration: Drinking plenty of fluids, including warm teas or broths, can soothe the throat and prevent dehydration.

Throat Lozenges and Sprays: Products containing ingredients like benzocaine or menthol may provide temporary relief from throat pain.

Saltwater Gargle: Gargling with warm saltwater several times a day can help reduce throat inflammation and discomfort.

Rest: Adequate rest is crucial to support the body's immune response and recovery.

If symptoms worsen or persist beyond a few days, it's important to seek medical attention, as secondary bacterial infections can occur.

Prevention and vaccination of Nimbus

Preventative measures remain essential in controlling the spread of Nimbus:

Vaccination: Staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations is recommended, as current vaccines offer protection against severe disease.

Mask-Wearing: Wearing masks in crowded or enclosed spaces can help reduce transmission.

Hand Hygiene: Regular handwashing and using hand sanitisers can prevent the spread of the virus.

Avoiding Close Contact: Limiting close contact with individuals who are symptomatic or have tested positive for COVID-19 can help prevent infection.

