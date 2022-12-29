New Year 2023: Set your boundaries to stay healthy during the holidays | TIPS

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Set your boundaries to stay healthy during the holidays

New year celebration is something we all eagerly wait for and it's that time of the year when we all spend time with our family friends and close ones. The holidays can be the best and busiest time of year. It’s important to set boundaries with family and friends during this time to fight holiday burnout. After all, socializing at this time of year requires a little extra effort. That’s why setting boundaries is crucial for our mental health rather than letting stress conquer our holiday mood.

Here are ways to set boundaries to enjoy a healthy holiday season:

1. Prioritise things

Sometimes, prioritizing isn’t as black-and-white as we would hope. Especially when there are 10 items lingering, all of which need to be completed, it can be hard to figure out what needs your attention ASAP. Take moments to have time for yourself and to process what is happening and what you are feeling. If certain gatherings are not in your best interest, it might be best to miss them altogether.

2. Be aware of emotions

If you’ve determined that your goal is to set boundaries with the goal of mending and maintaining relationships, then taking the necessary time prior to sharing those feelings could be beneficial to effective communication. This can help in re-centering the feelings and emotions, aiding in communicating more effectively.

3. Be realistic

With the pandemic overtaking most of our holiday gatherings last year, we might be inclined to accept every holiday party invitation. Accepting too many party invitations or overbooking ourselves might lead to exhaustion or overwhelmed feelings.

4. Set an 'end' time

Parties don’t have to last into the early morning hours. If you’re hosting, make sure your guests know ahead of time what time you would like the party to end. If you’re not hosting, don’t feel bad about leaving before others. Your rest and peace of mind are more important.

5. Talk to one person at a time

It’s easy for us to get swept up by our friends’ excitement and forget about ourselves. There’s a fine line between taking on too much and not enough. When you are in the holiday season, it can be tempting to throw yourself into a situation or take on more than your body is capable of handling.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

