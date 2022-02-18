New smart in-patient room automation system launched for contactless healthcare services in Covid era

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Healthcare services in Covid era

The pandemic has exposed India's healthcare infrastructure. Hospitals in different parts of the country ran out of beds during the second wave, forcing people to find ways to get treatment at home with whatever resources were available to them. Although the ratio of hospitalisation during the third wave was low, the government took swift action by setting up makeshift hospitals to avert any second wave-like crisis.

With experts having said that as long as the coronavirus will continue to transmit through the population, its mutations will happen, there has been a strong demand for resources to fight against the virus without coming physically in contact with anyone.

Keeping the rising demands in view, Healthnet Global, one of the pioneer HealthTech companies in the country, has launched a smart in-patient room automation system for a one-stop solution for all in-patient needs. It is called AutoMaid. The system seeks to bolster the fight against the virus by providing access to facilities a patient needs during hospitalisation.

The system features an AI-powered triaging system that enables the continuous and accurate monitoring of a patient’s respiratory rate, heart rate and other clinical parameters without coming in contact with the patient.

The smart in-patient room automation solution comes with a contactless sensor, communication pod and cloud-based patient monitoring tool with an AI-powered triaging system that captures real-time body vitals and provides round the clock monitoring for patients who were previously manually monitored. Doctors and healthcare officials can remotely monitor a patients’ health from a centralised patient monitor.

Vikram Thaploo, CEO, HealthNet Global, said that from Covid patient care to post-surgical follow-up, to ongoing care management for patients with chronic illness, there is a dire need for a clinical-grade technology to provide quality of care safely and at scale.

“The healthcare industry is shifting its attention towards value-based, patient-centric remote monitoring solutions, providing a fillip to the research of non-contact monitoring technologies. Non-contact technologies are unobtrusive, cost-effective and can be used to monitor multiple users, making them an effective solution for monitoring patients en masse," Thaploo said.

Dr Sangita Reddy, Joint MD of Apollo Hospitals Group, said that the system allows the monitoring of at-risk patients at home by doctors. "The system has a huge potential to bring about a paradigm shift in the healthcare system with contactless health monitoring and an AI-based early warning system."