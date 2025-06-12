New Covid-19 variant NB.1.8.1 aka Nimbus causes razor blades-like sore throat, know details The WHO has designated NB.1.8.1, sometimes referred to as Nimbus, as a Variant Under Monitoring (VUM). It is a descendant of the Omicron family.

The variation NB.1.8.1 has been colloquially referred to as "Nimbus" and is characterised by a sharp sore throat that has been compared to "razor blades". According to a June 11 report by Salon, the World Health Organisation (WHO) is keeping an eye on it because this most recent mutation of the infectious virus already accounts for more than 10% of cases in Asia. According to the portal, NB.1.8.1 has now been found in a number of nations, including the US and Canada.

Symptoms of NB.1.8.1, aka Nimbus

The variation of COVID-19. The WHO has designated NB.1.8.1, sometimes referred to as Nimbus, as a Variant Under Monitoring (VUM). It is a descendant of the Omicron family. Maintaining social separation, practising basic respiratory hygiene, and adhering to public health recommendations are crucial in preventing the spread of NB. 1.8.1.

"Razor blade throat" or a very painful throat are the symptoms of this strain, according to Salon. According to an article published by The Independent on June 10, other symptoms include flu-like symptoms like congestion, exhaustion, a slight cough, fever, and muscular aches, as well as less commonly occurring nausea and diarrhoea. Worldwide risk is "currently low, and existing Covid-19 vaccines are considered effective in preventing severe disease," according to that portal.

According to Salon, Nimbus has recombined genetic material from other strains three times – although the process of recombination is a natural process of viruses trying to evolve to survive among the population, recombination events are concerning because each time a virus does so, it has the potential to evolve into something that is more infectious or causes more severe disease.

Are there any reasons to be worried?

One of these modifications in Nimbus lets it bypass the protection we have developed against the virus from previous infections; thus, transmissibility might be slightly higher, according to Dr Rajendram Rajnarayanan of the New York Institute of Technology campus in Jonesboro, Arkansas, who was mentioned by the portal.

Dr Rajnarayanan also said, “We haven’t seen a big surge in emergency departments due to Covid-related conditions and respiratory things in this term yet. We have to wait and watch.”

Dr T Ryan Gregory, an evolutionary and genome biologist at the University of Guelph in Canada, added, “We learned from Omicron that high transmissibility can cause as much damage as high per infection virulence, and at this point it is not just acute severity that is of concern, but longer-term impacts of repeated infection.” According to the report, these effects include ailments like "long Covid", in which the symptoms of Covid-19 persist for months or years and frequently render people incapacitated.

