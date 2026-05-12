NEET UG 2026 cancelled after paper leak: How students can deal with stress, anxiety and uncertainty

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency has cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination, which took place on 3rd May, for over 22 lakh students. This decision came due to malpractices alleged in the examination, especially in connection with the guess paper circulated before the examination, which had approximately 120 matching questions from Chemistry and many overlapping questions from Biology of NEET UG 2026 paper. The incident has left lakhs of students stunned and heartbroken.

For many students who appear for the test, this is not just an examination but years of preparation, hard work and hopes pinned on a day of tests. The sudden doubt regarding the future of the exam has caused panic, disappointment and frustration for the students as well as their families.

Mental health professionals point out that the situation could be traumatic for the children because these examinations have great personal significance as well as academic importance in their lives.

According to Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant, Psychiatry, Aaksh Healthcare, the students mustn't feel defined by the cancellation.

Why exam cancellations can feel emotionally overwhelming

According to Dr Pavitra Shankar, if students are prepared over many years for their life with the same goal in mind, any unexpected changes might make them feel helpless and lack control.

The psychologist states that they might have:

Fears regarding the future

Anger and frustration

Sleep problems

Emotional exhaustion

Demotivation

Worrying about letting down family members

These types of emotions are totally normal in such circumstances, particularly after stressful examinations like NEET UG.

Accepting emotions instead of suppressing them

One of the common pitfalls among students under pressure is claiming to be “fine” when they’re actually battling their inner emotions.

According to Dr Pavitra Shankar, students should let their emotions out rather than suppressing them.

Talking to:

Parents

Siblings

Friends

Teachers

Counsellor

It can be beneficial in relieving stress and anxiety.

She mentions that holding back emotions over time can impact your focus, sleep, and psychological well-being.

Why students should avoid panic on social media

Since the announcement was made, social media has been rife with speculations, rumours, and emotions.

According to Dr Pavitra Shankar, it is advisable for students not to constantly scroll on their social media feeds because the continuous intake of information will increase their level of anxiety.

Students should:

Only get updates from credible sources

Reduce their social media intake

Not compare themselves with other students in terms of preparation

Maintaining a routine can help restore stability

According to the psychiatrist, giving up studying and normal activities may lead to higher levels of uncertainty and emotional imbalance.

Suggestions for students:

Keep revising lightly

Sleep on time

Consume well-balanced meals

Perform physical exercise

Take walks

Do yoga or breathing exercises

Basic activities can aid students in regaining their sense of control amid uncertain times.

Parents should provide emotional assistance rather than exert pressure

Dr Pavitra Shankar says parents play a major role in helping students cope emotionally after situations like this.

Instead of repeatedly asking about studies or plans, parents should try to create a calm and supportive environment at home.

Students need reassurance, understanding and emotional safety more than additional pressure during stressful moments.

One exam does not define a student’s future

The psychiatrist also stresses that students should not begin viewing themselves as failures because of circumstances beyond their control.

Even though the cancellation of NEET UG 2026 might be disappointing and unjust, it is not the end of the world.

Those students who suffer from anxiety, panic attacks, numbness, or continuous stress might want to consult a psychologist.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet

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