Navratri 2022: Know why chaulai is the superfood you need to add to your diet

With Navratri, a 9-day fasting one should additionally concentrate on fulfilling their dietary wants. Amaranth grains, popularly known as chaulai is one of the staples during fasting. Chaulai is grains obtained from a flowering plant known as Amaranth. The leaves of Amaranth are identified to have medicinal properties and its flowers are utilized in the ornament. The grains or seeds obtained from this plant are chaulai.

According to a study, chaulai helps in decreasing plasma, cholesterol levels, stimulating the immune system, exerting an antitumor activity, reducing blood glucose levels and improving conditions of hypertension and anemia. It also possesses anti-allergic and antioxidant powers.

Here are some benefits of chaulai or Amaranth grains:

1. Great for bone health

Chaulai is a very rich source of calcium. Milk has been known to top the calcium charts but Amaranth grains have twice as much calcium. When eaten in the raw form its vitamin C content enhances calcium absorption and that calcium helps in strengthening our bones and can also help prevent diseases such as osteoporosis.

2. Promotes weight loss

Chaulai is extremely high in dietary fiber and protein content. Various studies have proven that foods rich in fiber and protein are great for weight loss. Also, the high fiber content helps us feel fuller for a longer time period which makes it a perfect fasting and weight loss food.

3. Boosts immunity

Amaranth grains are a powerhouse of Vitamin C which helps in the repair and production of white blood cells which boosts our immunity. It is also rich in other minerals like potassium, magnesium, zinc and hence, is the best food for boosting the immunity, especially during viral infections.

4. Good for anemic patients

Amaranth grains are a very rich source of minerals, especially iron and they are also the richest source of vitamin B and K which is most recommended for anemic patients. It also increases blood production due to its high iron content.

5. Good for diabetics

People suffering from diabetes have two main concerns: obesity and increased blood sugar levels and chaulai help in dealing with both these problems. Studies have shown that flour made from amaranth grains has the properties of lowering insulin levels and controlling blood sugar which makes it a superfood for the diabetics too.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

