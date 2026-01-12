National Youth Day 2026: Simple daily mental health habits every young person can follow On National Youth Day, inspired by Swami Vivekananda, a New Delhi-based psychiatrist shares a simple daily mental health routine for young people. From mindful mornings to gratitude at night, small habits can build lasting mental strength.

National Youth Day marks that day of every year when you celebrate the ideas, energy and potential of young people. The inspiration behind this day lies in the teachings of Swami Vivekananda. You celebrate inner strength, balance and self-awareness, much beyond ambition and success.

According to Dr Ashish Bansal, MD, Consultant Psychiatrist and co-founder of House of Aesthetics in New Delhi, "Physical fitness is important in the modern sedentary world. But equally important is mental health, and maintaining it is quite easy. No complicated tools or hours of practice, just a simple daily mental health routine."

Ways to build a simple daily mental health routine

Begin your day with good intentions:

How you begin your morning sets the tone for the day. Instead of reaching for your phone immediately, take five quiet minutes. Sit comfortably, take a few deep breaths, and ask yourself: How am I feeling today? Setting a simple intention, like “I will stay calm under pressure” or “I will be kind to myself, helps ground your thoughts and reduces anxiety before the day even starts.

Movement helps in clearing the mind:

Physical movement is one of the most effective mood boosters. You don’t need a gym session, stretching, a brisk walk, dancing to music, or a short workout at home all help release endorphins. Regular exercise decreases stress hormones, such as cortisol, and enhances focus, energy, and sleep. In young people facing pressure in their academics, career, and social lives, daily movements as short as 15–20 minutes can make a significant difference in building up the mental strength of a young mind.

Mindful breaks during the day help:

The brain gets overwhelmed with long hours of study or screen time. So you should be mindful of scheduling small mindful breaks in between, and they require just 2-3 minutes every few hours. Close your eyes for a while, do light stretching or practice slow breathing. They help to give a reset to the body’s nervous system and prevent burnout.

Healthy habits build a good day:

Mental health is closely linked to what you consume, both food and content. Drink plenty of fluid, eat balanced meals, and consume mind-friendly foods like fruits, nuts, seeds, and whole grains. On the other hand, practice responsible technology usage. Exposure to negative news or unfavourable social media comparisons can also influence self-esteem. Filter your followers, observe digital detox intervals, and subscribe to content that rejuvenates.

Expression is better than suppression:

Expression of emotions is much better than suppressing them. Suppression of emotions can lead to increased stress and anxiety levels. Expression should be made a habit each day. Maybe writing down your thoughts or confiding in a trusted friend could be good or even making an artwork or writing down three things you felt during the day can be very effective.

Reflection and gratitude at the end of the day:

Before going to bed, give a thought to your day. Question yourself about what went well today? What was the most challenging task? Practice gratitude, even if the win is small, as this trains your mind on positivity. This is boosting for the mind and reduces overthinking, too and promotes better sleep.

Mental strength doesn’t mean you will never feel low; it’s about caring for yourself. This National Youth Day, let us come together to remind people that prioritising your mental health is a sign of strength and not weakness. With small daily habits that are consistently practised, you can get a calm mind and boost your confidence.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your die

