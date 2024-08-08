National Immunization Awareness Month: Myths and facts regarding how to boost your immune system naturally

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Myths and facts regarding how to boost your immune system naturally.

August is National Immunization Awareness Month, a time to highlight the importance of vaccinations and clarify common misconceptions about boosting the immune system naturally and through immunization. Some common myths associated with it are:

Myth 1: Vaccines weaken the immune system.

Fact: When we spoke to Dr Neha Rastogi Panda, Consultant Infectious Diseases, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, she said that vaccines work by stimulating the immune system to defend against specific pathogens. Vaccination entails introducing a safe part of a germ into the body to activate the immune system's memory. As a result, when the body encounters the actual disease, it will respond more rapidly and efficiently to the threat, therefore safeguarding itself from becoming ill.

Myth 2: Naturally acquired immunity is better than vaccine-acquired immunity.

Fact: Natural immunity is acquired after a serious or even life-threatening illness. Many diseases are now prevented by vaccines, which allow the acquisition of immunity much more safely than through natural infection and its complications.

Myth 3: You can increase your immunity along with supplements.

Fact: Even though vitamins and minerals such as zinc, vitamin D, and C are important for a healthy immune system, they are not miracle cures. For general health and immune system support, a complete diet rich in whole grains, lean protein, and a range of fruits and vegetables is essential.

Myth 4: Vaccinations are not necessary if one leads a healthy lifestyle and practices good hygiene.

Fact: Maintaining a healthy weight and engaging in proper hygiene practices, such as frequent hand washing and personal hygiene, can help prevent infections. It's crucial to realize that these methods do not do away with the necessity of vaccinations. Vaccines provide targeted protection against specific illnesses, which cannot be obtained from healthy living and good personal hygiene alone. For example, highly contagious diseases like the flu and hepatitis B pose a serious risk if a person is not vaccinated.

ALSO READ: Sore throat during monsoon? Eating roasted ginger and honey can give you instant relief, know other benefits