National Epilepsy Day 2022: Causes and symptoms of this neurological disorder

National Epilepsy Day 2022 is observed on November 17th to spread awareness about the most serious neurological disease. This disorder commonly affects both males and females irrespective of all races, ethnic backgrounds, and ages. This disorder occurs when the brain activity becomes abnormal which leads to seizures or periods of unusual behavior, sensations, and sometimes loss of awareness.

According to the estimates of the World Health Organisation, around 5 million people are diagnosed with epilepsy each year. Taking high-income countries into account, 49 per 1,00 000 people are diagnosed with epilepsy each year. In low- and middle-income countries, this figure can be as high as 139 per 1,00,000. Recently, actress Fatima Sana Sheikh also revealed that she suffers from epilepsy.

To know more about this disease, it is better to understand its causes and symptoms.

National Epilepsy Day 2022: Causes

Genetic influence can lead to epilepsy Head trauma or injury can lead to brain disorder Abnormalities in the brain can cause brain tumors or vascular malformations such as arteriovenous malformations (AVMs) and cavernous malformations Meningitis, HIV, viral encephalitis, and some parasitic infections can also cause epilepsy. Before birth, babies can get affected by brain damage due to infection in the mother, oxygen deficiency or poor nutrition Development disorder such as autism.

National Epilepsy Day 2022: Symptoms

Temporary confusion- A person who is sick of confusion when he or she wakes up. This temporary confusion lead to jumbled or disorganized thoughts, unusual, bizarre, or aggressive behavior.

A staring spell- This type of seizure is brief and usually lasts less than 15 seconds of disturbance in the brain function due to abnormal electrical activity in the brain.

Stiff muscles - Stiffness in the muscles is referred to as a sensation of muscle tightness, which often leads to pain and makes it challenging to move.

Uncontrollable jerks of the arms and legs- Uncontrollable jerking movements of the arms and legs can lead to chronic diseases, medication side effects, brain injury, stroke, trauma, or lack of oxygen in the brain.

Loss of consciousness or awareness- A loss of consciousness happens when not enough blood reaches the brain and corresponds to a loss of awareness of oneself and one's surroundings.

Psychological symptoms- Experiencing déjà vu more frequently with higher intensity during periods of high anxiety is also one of the symptoms of epilepsy.

Other symptoms are breathing problems, loss of bowel or bladder control, falling suddenly for no apparent reason, not responding to noise or words for brief periods, appearing confused or in a daze, nodding the head rhythmically, and rapidly blinking an eye.

