National Doctor's Day 2025: 5 wellness habits that work wonders for doctors to de-stress

When we picture doctors, we often see strong, calm people who always know what to do. But there is a person behind the white coat who has to deal with long hours, life-or-death decisions, and emotional stress almost every day. So, how do doctors, the people we go to for health advice, deal with their own stress? It's interesting that a lot of them follow simple, everyday health habits that anyone can try.

1. Prioritising Physical Activity

According to Dr P. Venkata Krishnan, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Artemis Hospitals, Gurugram, doctors do not just tell people to exercise; they do it themselves. Before or after their shifts, a lot of doctors find time to walk, jog, swim, or even work out at home. Exercise releases endorphins, lowers cortisol levels, and makes you feel better and more focused. For a lot of doctors, a quick 30-minute walk can help them feel better after a stressful day.

2. Mindfulness and Meditation

Many doctors are using mindfulness techniques like yoga, deep breathing, and meditation. These things help you relax, become more aware of your feelings, and lower your stress. People who are busy and only have 10 minutes between shifts often do this.

3. Setting Boundaries and Digital Detox

A lot of doctors now make a point of limiting their screen time after work. They put their phones away during meals, turn off unnecessary notifications, and make time for hobbies or talking to people in person. To avoid burnout and mental fatigue, it's important to set this line between work and personal life.

4. Sleep and Nutrition First

Doctors who practice what they preach ensure they get quality sleep and maintain a balanced diet. A regular sleep schedule and meals full of nutrients are seen as essential parts of good health, not just for patients but for themselves as well.

5. Hobbies and Non-Medical Interests

Many doctors have hobbies that aren't related to medicine, such as painting, gardening, playing music, and writing. These things not only make them happy, but they also help them relax and get back in touch with their creative side.

6. Talking to Colleagues or Mentors

Many people think of doctors as lone warriors, but many of them actively seek the support of colleagues. Talking to someone who understands the pressure, whether it's in a peer discussion group or a casual chat in the break room, can help lighten the emotional load.

In essence, you can put your health first even when things are crazy, just like doctors do. Their habits show that stress relief doesn't have to be complicated; it just needs to be consistent and mindful.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

