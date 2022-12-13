Munch on gond ladoos and boost your immunity this winter; know its health benefits

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AFROZSHAIKH_95 Benefits of gond laddu in winter

We all have heard about the mouth-watering gond ladoos from our grannies. Gond Ladoo is the best warming food during winter and is quite a healthy snack, especially in North India. It contains natural Gond, an edible gum that is extracted from the bark of trees. Elders even advise women who have just delivered a baby to eat these ladoos. This is one of the traditional household things which has been followed for generations. Not only it helps a new mother’s body to recover after childbirth but is also great for other family members too, especially in winter.

The ladoos, traditionally made with ingredients like homemade desi ghee, wheat flour, and seeds and nuts like dried melon seeds, pumpkin seeds, almonds, cashew nuts, walnut, pistachios and poppy seeds, are a must-have.

Benefits of Gond Ladoo during winter

It helps to keep the body warm in falling temperatures.

It prevents the body from cold, and seasonal virus infections and keeps one safe from winter illnesses.

It helps improve eyesight.

It boosts immunity and improves stamina if prepared with Jaggery (Gud).

It is enriched with protein, fiber, calcium, and magnesium which makes bones and tissues strong.

Anti-inflammatory and good for arthritis as it lubricates the joints and provides relief for back & joint pain.

Due to high fiber, it is effective in treating constipation.

It also improves sexual inadequacy or weakness in men.

Nourishing food for pregnant women as it helps in strengthening bones and prevents back pain after birth.

The combo of fat, fiber and protein is good for lactating mothers to meet the extra calories requirement and to speed up recovery. It increases milk production as well.

It is a wholesome, nourishing food for winter if someone lacks energy and feels tired.

A single laddu has the ability to provide energy for long hours, keeping away hunger pangs which leads to many people munching on calorie-rich foods. As per Ayurveda, gond is known to boost stamina and health, helping one keep away from falling sick due to cold and cough. It also is known to treat low Vitamin D levels in the body.

