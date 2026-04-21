Mounjaro racket raises alarm: How to check if your injection is real, doctor explains

New Delhi:

The recent discovery of fake medicines in Gurugram has raised major concerns about the safety of Mounjaro. Mounjaro is a widely used drug for the treatment of diabetes and obesity.

The most frightening part of this incident is how the fake drugs were made, that is, by mixing the raw material with water in a domestic setting.

It’s the kind of detail that makes you pause. Because for patients, this isn’t just about fraud. It’s about what goes into their body.

According to Dr Soma Srinivas, Consultant Endocrinologist at Gleneagles Hospital, Lakdikapool, Hyderabad, the rise of counterfeit versions is a direct consequence of growing demand and strained supply chains. And that puts patients at real risk.

Why fake injections are more dangerous than they seem

At first glance, a fake medication might seem like a waste of money. In reality, the risks run much deeper.

If the injection contains little or no active ingredient, patients may see no improvement in blood sugar or weight. But the bigger concern is contamination. Impure or diluted solutions can lead to infections, abscesses, or even sepsis in severe cases. There is also the issue of trust. When a fake drug fails, patients may assume the real medication doesn’t work, delaying proper treatment.

Start with the packaging

Most red flags appear before you even open the box. A real Mounjaro container will normally have very clean labelling and fonts. Anything that does not look neat is probably fake. For example, you will spot spelling mistakes or even a blurry logo on some products. Temperature instructions matter too. The original drug must be stored between 2°C and 8°C. Missing or incorrect storage details should raise immediate suspicion.

Look closely at the injection pen

The pen itself can tell you a lot. Authentic Mounjaro comes in a prefilled pen with a clear or slightly yellow solution. Anything cloudy, pinkish, or unusually coloured is not normal. Each dose also has a colour-coded base, and the injector button is typically purple and fixed before use. Counterfeit versions may look similar at a glance, but they often miss these small details.

The barcode check most people skip

Every genuine pack comes with a unique 2D barcode. This can be scanned on the official Eli Lilly verification platform, which confirms whether the product is valid or not. It takes seconds, but it’s one of the most reliable ways to check authenticity.

Where you buy matters more than you think

One of the simplest ways to stay safe is also the most overlooked. Buy only from licensed pharmacies and insist on a proper bill. If someone offers the drug at a much lower price, without a prescription, or through social media, that’s a clear red flag. There is no approved generic version of tirzepatide. So any product claiming to be a cheaper “generic Mounjaro” should be treated with caution.

When in doubt, don’t take the risk

If something feels off, whether it’s the packaging, the liquid, or the source, it’s better to pause than proceed. Doctors advise against using any injection that looks suspicious. Instead, it should be discarded and reported to the authorities or the manufacturer. Because when it comes to medication, especially something injected into the body, uncertainty is not something you want to ignore.

Also read: What is “Mounjaro face” and why people are talking about it