Heart surgeon warns about most harmful kind of body fat: ‘It lives deep in our bellies’

When people talk about losing fat, they usually mean the kind they can see. The soft layer just under the skin. The one that shows up in photos and mirrors. That’s subcutaneous fat. It might bother your jeans size. But it is not necessarily the biggest threat to your health.

The more concerning type is quieter. You cannot pinch it. You cannot always see it. It sits deep inside the abdomen, wrapped around vital organs. This is visceral fat. And according to heart surgeon Dr Jeremy London, it is the kind that deserves far more attention.

What is visceral fat?

In a recent Instagram video, board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon Dr Jeremy London, who has over 25 years of clinical experience, explained why visceral fat is more concerning than the fat that sits under the skin.

“Subcutaneous fat is the fat that lives under our skin. It’s what you can see in the mirror. It’s what you can pinch and really what you may want to lose. But it’s not nearly as dangerous as visceral fat, which lives deep in our bellies. It surrounds our organs,” he said.

Visceral fat is stored around organs such as the liver, pancreas and intestines. It is not always visible externally, which makes it easy to underestimate. But biologically, it behaves very differently from surface-level fat.

Why visceral fat is more dangerous

The issue is not just location. It is activity. Dr London describes visceral fat as highly metabolically active, to the point that it behaves almost like an endocrine organ. That means it does more than just sit there storing energy.

“It’s very metabolically active, so much so that it functions as an endocrine organ in and of itself. It can convert hormones. It can release cytokines, which are pro-inflammatory substances that increase your total body inflammation,” he explained.

Increased systemic inflammation plays a role in several chronic conditions. According to Dr London, higher visceral fat levels are associated with insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated cardiovascular risk. Over time, this internal fat can quietly increase the strain on metabolic and heart health.

How to assess your visceral fat risk

You do not necessarily need advanced equipment to get an initial idea of your risk. Dr London recommends a straightforward method: calculate your waist-to-height ratio. “Greater than 0.5 is an increased risk,” he said.

To do this, measure your waist circumference and divide it by your height. If the number exceeds 0.5, it may indicate higher visceral fat and greater metabolic risk.

For a more detailed breakdown of body fat distribution, a DEXA scan offers a more precise assessment. “If you want to look more specifically, a DEXA scan is the way to go,” he added.

How to reduce visceral fat

The encouraging part is that visceral fat often responds well to consistent lifestyle changes. In many cases, it is one of the first fat stores to decrease when physical activity increases.

“The good news is that visceral fat is usually, in most people, what you burn first. So with a consistent exercise program, even just daily walks, you can really move the needle,” Dr London said.

Regular movement does not need to be extreme. Brisk walking, structured workouts or simply increasing daily activity can help. Adding moderate calorie restriction can further amplify results. Small shifts. Done regularly. That tends to be the theme.

