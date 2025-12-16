Morning walks in winter: Why early strolls may increase heart attack and stroke risk for older adults Morning walks are often seen as heart-healthy, but cold early hours in winter can sharply raise heart attack and stroke risk in older adults. Here’s why doctors advise caution and what safer alternatives look like.

New Delhi:

Morning walks are frequently recommended as a heart-healthy activity, but they present a major danger for older adults during the winter season and specifically in the early morning hours between 5:30 to 6:00 am. One of the key aspects of cold weather is that blood vessels become narrower due to the temperature, which literally leads to a sudden rise in blood pressure and hence puts more strain on the heart.

This physiological response, combined with reduced oxygen supply to the heart muscle, can trigger myocardial infarction (heart attack) or stroke, particularly in vulnerable individuals.

The early morning hours are already considered high-risk time as the blood pressure and heart rate in the body are naturally at their peaks due to hormonal changes. Adding cold exposure to this makes it much riskier. The heart has to work harder to push blood through the narrowed vessels, which can destabilise the existing plaque in the arteries, leading to the formation of a clot and sudden blockage.

Who is at risk

According to Dr Gowtham H G, Consultant, Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi, Bengaluru, with the onset of winter, cardiac emergencies are reported more often, especially among people aged 60 years and above. Individuals with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, smoking history, or previous heart disease are particularly at high risk. Even those without known heart conditions may be vulnerable due to undiagnosed blockages or age-related vessel stiffness.

Elderly individuals and high-risk patients should strictly avoid early morning outdoor walks during winter. Walking after sunrise, preferably between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., when it gets warmer, is one of the safer alternatives. Indoor exercises like yoga, stretching, light aerobics, or walking on a treadmill in a warm room are the other safest options.

Symptoms

Symptoms such as chest pain or pressure, sudden breathlessness, dizziness, heavy sweating, extreme tiredness, pain in the jaw or left arm, and heart palpitations in winter should never be ignored, and if experienced, seek medical attention immediately.

Besides, it is necessary to wear warm clothes, avoid sudden temperature changes, take regular medications, drink enough water, control blood pressure and sugar levels, and have periodic heart check-ups. Physical activity is important, but timing and safety during winter are equally critical to preventing unnecessary cardiac events.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

