More than a date: Doctor shares the deep significance of Autistic Pride Day 2025

New Delhi:

Autistic Pride Day occurs on the 18th of June in each year. It is not a mere occasion on the calendar but is a bold statement. From within the autism community itself, that day serves as a reminder of the active nature of the autistic community: that autism is not necessarily something to be masked or fixed but rather a variation of the human experience to be celebrated.

Dr Sonam Kothari, Paediatric Neurologist, Founder & CEO, Butterfly Learnings, states that contrary to the traditional awareness days that often focus on carers or medical approaches, Autistic Pride Day is proudly an autistic-driven day. It shifts focus from external narratives of support to internal expressions of identity, pride, and empowerment. It does not garner any sympathy; it demands recognition, inclusion, and rights.

In the minds of many autistic persons, pride is genuinely radical. In a world that is bashing autism as a deficit or diagnosis, pride becomes resistance. It becomes a way of saying that the autistic ways of thinking, feeling, and communicating are real and worthy and not mere quirks to be managed.

This day, in fact, conflicts with passive "acceptance". Full inclusion does not tolerate difference — it embraces difference, learns from it, and nurtures the environment for it to flourish. Autistic Pride Day demands from schools, the workplace, the family, and society at large to get out of performative sympathy. Are you listening to the autistic voice? Are you helping create environments in which autistic people can lead, innovate, and thrive?

And in this perspective, Autistic Pride Day is intersectional. It acknowledges that different experiences arise due to race, gender, language, and ability. Pride must be able to reach all expressions of autism — not just those that the society feels comfortable digesting.

Autistic Pride Day basically celebrates being. It calls for honouring authenticity, confronting stigma, and creating a world where autistic people don't simply survive — but truly shine.

So, from June 18 onwards, and every day after, we're beyond acceptance. It's about elevating, celebrating, and standing proudly alongside autistic voices. They must be valued — pride itself is a matter of being visible.

