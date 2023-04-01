Moong dal during pregnancy: Tips and benefits of eating these mung beans

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Moong dal during pregnancy: Tips and benefits

Moong dal, also known as mung beans, is a popular legume that has been a staple in Indian cuisine for centuries. This nutritious food is also an excellent option for pregnant women, as it is packed with protein, iron, and essential vitamins and minerals. From sprouted moong dal to moong dal soup and khichdi, there are many delicious and nutritious ways to incorporate this superfood into your diet during pregnancy.

Benefits of Moong Dal During Pregnancy:

High in protein: Moong dal is an excellent source of protein, which is essential for the growth and development of the foetus. Protein also helps in the formation of new cells and tissues in the mother's body.

Rich in iron: Moong dal is rich in iron, which is essential for the production of red blood cells. Iron deficiency during pregnancy can lead to anaemia, which can cause fatigue, weakness, and other health issues.

Low in fat: Moong dal is low in fat and is an excellent source of fibre, which can help regulate bowel movements and prevent constipation during pregnancy.

Contains essential vitamins and minerals: Moong dal is a good source of essential vitamins and minerals such as folate, potassium, and magnesium. Folate is important for the development of the baby's nervous system, while potassium and magnesium help regulate blood pressure and maintain healthy bones.

Tips for Including Moong Dal in Your Diet During Pregnancy:

Sprouted moong dal: Sprouted moong dal is a healthy and nutritious option for pregnant women. It is abundant in protein, iron, as well as vital vitamins and minerals. You can add sprouted moong dal to salads, sandwiches, or stir-fries.

Moong dal soup: Moong dal soup is a great way to include moong dal in your diet. It is easy to make and can be customised to your liking. You can add vegetables such as carrots, spinach, or tomatoes to the soup for added nutrition.

Moong dal khichdi: Moong dal khichdi is a traditional Indian dish that is easy to digest and is a great source of protein and fibre. You can add vegetables such as peas, carrots, or potatoes to the khichdi for added nutrition.

Moong dal salad: Moong dal salad is a healthy and refreshing option for pregnant women. You can add vegetables such as cucumber, tomato, or carrot to the salad for added nutrition.

By including moong dal in your diet, you can ensure that you and your baby are getting the nutrients you need for a healthy pregnancy.

